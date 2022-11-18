ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Schnucks recalls ground beef at Loves Park store

LOVES PARK — Schnucks has recalled ground beef sold Sunday at its store on Harlem Road. The affected product was sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1810 Harlem Road. The store said it may contain plastic. The company said there have not been...
LOVES PARK, IL
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a couple of. Lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Machesney Park school board member recognized by …. A local woman has...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner: Earlier Today There Was An Accident On The West Side

We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences!. If you lived in a haunted house, seen something strange in the skies,. seen a weird creature, or have had any strange and unexplained experiences. we would love to hear from you!. Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. and tell us in depth...
ROCKFORD, IL
Birth to Five opens new headquarters

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Birth to Five cuts the ribbon Friday as the city welcomes a new facility at 1028 East Riverside Blvd. The facility will help residents access about early childhood education and resources. Leaders hope the new center can develop a plan that identifies the needs of...
LOVES PARK, IL
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Church Will Host Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

While most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to come together with friends and family and reconnect, the truth is that thousands of people, many here in Rockford, won't have a feast to sit down to on Thursday. That's why hundreds of local residents will be thankful for...
