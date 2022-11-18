Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ returns for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will light up for the holidays after everyone’s Thanksgiving leftovers are put away Friday. “Festival of Lights” in Sinnissippi Park is back for its 33rd year. The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year, but it is boasting over 100 this year, including 15 brand […]
100fmrockford.com
Schnucks recalls ground beef at Loves Park store
LOVES PARK — Schnucks has recalled ground beef sold Sunday at its store on Harlem Road. The affected product was sold between 1:47 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1810 Harlem Road. The store said it may contain plastic. The company said there have not been...
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Park District kicks off its Winter Flurry. Here are key dates and activities to know
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District has kicked off its annual Winter Flurry, a seasonal mix of indoor and outdoor activities and events to keep you busy during the coldest months. “The Winter Flurry initiative started in 2020 to help the community recreate safely outdoors during some of the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a couple of. Lines down/power outages in Winnebago County.
MyStateline.com
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Machesney Park school board member recognized by …. A local woman has...
One of America’s Best Winter Holiday Getaways is Short Drive From Rockford
If you're looking for winter fun and family-friendly amenities, there are a few midwestern communities that top the list of a new survey of best Winter Holiday getaways, including one just over the border in Wisconsin. In the study, Best Places and Rocket Homes took data showing average snowfall, winter...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Earlier Today There Was An Accident On The West Side
We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences!. If you lived in a haunted house, seen something strange in the skies,. seen a weird creature, or have had any strange and unexplained experiences. we would love to hear from you!. Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. and tell us in depth...
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
Kitchen fire leaves three DeKalb residents without a home
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Several Reports Of A Mysterious Helicopter Hovering Over The Area
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Brief synopsis of what may have possibly have happened,. Based on the...
WIFR
Birth to Five opens new headquarters
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Birth to Five cuts the ribbon Friday as the city welcomes a new facility at 1028 East Riverside Blvd. The facility will help residents access about early childhood education and resources. Leaders hope the new center can develop a plan that identifies the needs of...
WIFR
Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past couple days we experienced some serious snow fall, and even a little late this morning but it seems as the snow has drifted away leaving blistering temperatures behind. Our high in Rockford today was 28 and with some gusty west northwest winds up to...
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
Is Rockford’s Popular Lino’s Pizza Opening a Location in Loves Park?
The topic of food gets me excited, when it's about pizza from one of Rockford's best, Lino's, opening a second location close to my home, I'm beyond excited. I drove past this big red shipping container/box/train car/whatever on Riverside Blvd, do you see what I see?. That empty space on...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
Rockford Church Will Host Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner
While most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to come together with friends and family and reconnect, the truth is that thousands of people, many here in Rockford, won't have a feast to sit down to on Thursday. That's why hundreds of local residents will be thankful for...
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. […]
Comments / 0