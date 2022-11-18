Read full article on original website
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Justin Turner reveals why Dodgers declined his 2023 team option
Is this Justin Turner understanding how the business of Major League Baseball works … or is it him expressing frustration with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Perhaps that’s up to fans to interpret from his latest interview with AM 570 LA Sports. Turner popped on the local radio to...
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury is the cruelest twist in the latest Chicago Bears loss: ‘The pain right now is pretty bad’
When Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday after a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he didn’t have much time to commiserate with teammates or catch up with family members that came to see him play an NFL game in his home state for the first time. He sat down on the back of a cart outside of the visitors locker room and rode away, rubbing ...
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals non-tender former All-Star closer Alex Reyes
The Cardinals non-tendered former All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals decided to non-tender 2021 All-Star closer Alex Reyes on Friday, along with OF Ben DeLuzio. Reyes, 28, was the number 6 prospect in all of baseball back in 2017 but battled a number of injuries that...
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Pair of White Sox FAs may be targeted
The Major League Baseball deadline for teams to tender contracts to players on their 40-man roster without guaranteed deals for the 2023 season passed on Friday and the Chicago Cubs saw a new wave of players hit the free agent market. Naturally, for the Cubs, all eyes are on Cody Bellinger as the Los Angeles Dodgers elected not to tender a contract to the 2019 National League MVP, thus, making Bellinger a free agent. Bellinger has been at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason in terms of filling their centerfield needs.
Cubs News: Roster moves to come, Cub killers on the move, and more
The Chicago Cubs cleared space on their 40-man roster on Friday as the team elected to not tender a contract to centerfielder Rafael Ortega and pitching prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaino for the 2023 season. Ortega was one of the primary centerfielders for the Cubs during the 2022 season but the team has openly stated that an external candidate will likely get the lion's share of the playing time in centerfield for the 2023 season. Neither Marquez nor Vizcaino pitched at any level of the Cubs' organization last season as Marquez was dealing with a shoulder injury and Vizcaino never reported to the team in Spring Training.
The Chicago Blackhawks did an amazing job honoring Marian Hossa
Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks honored Marian Hossa. His number 81 was sent up into the rafters of the United Center forever and no player will ever wear it again. In order to receive that honor in any sport, you need...
Detroit Bills Backers ready for 'Mafia's' extended stay
Upon hearing of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday having to be moved to Detroit due to inclement weather, it sent members of the Detroit Bills Backers into a frenzy. Read more here:
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. S
Banged up Miami Heat obliterated by Cavaliers, 87-113
Sunday night was just one of those nights for the Miami Heat. Nights like those happen in a long season is the way the old adage typically goes. Now, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise being that the Miami Heat just pushed themselves to the brink of the proverbial edge in their last contest Friday.
