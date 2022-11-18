ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Fan on field gets absolutely rocked by UCLA security guard

This all happened after USC had defeated the Bruins 48-45 in a thrilling game that eliminated UCLA from contention for the Pac-12 title game, while also keeping USC's slim college playoff hopes alive. The Trojans overcame an early 14-0 point deficit (and later a 21-10 deficit) to get the win...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy