Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).

SANTA FE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO