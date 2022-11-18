ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KOAT 7

Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14

Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. Woman found dead in Hobbs sparks homicide investigation. Law enforcement officials in Lea County are looking into a death. The county...
KOAT 7

Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Won’t Require COVID-19, Flu Vaccines for School Children

Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).
krtnradio.com

NMDOT Prepares for I-25 Interchange Rebuild or Do Nothing

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has begun the design process to rebuild the I-25 Clayton Highway interchange or not to answer the traffic congestion problem that is often seen during peak vacation and holiday times when travelers head home to Texas and Oklahoma from time spent in Colorado. After...
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
New Mexico In-Depth

Indian Affairs Committee wants $3 million for Attorney General work on missing and murdered Indigenous people cases

The Attorney General’s Office has made advances this year in addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP), but it needs dedicated funding from the Legislature to keep it up, Mark Probasco, deputy director of the office’s Special Prosecutions Division, told the Indian Affairs Committee on Thursday.
KRQE News 13

What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis?

Note: Warning, some of the video in this story is disturbing. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new drug of choice in New Mexico causing problems like the state’s never seen before. So why is Fentanyl so prevalent in New Mexico? KRQE Investigates highlighted some of the challenges our state is up against, particularly regarding the […]
KRDO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
livability.com

Setting Entrepreneurs Up for Success in Southwest New Mexico

The Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments helps local entrepreneurs learn the ropes via innovative CO.STARTERS program. Sponsored by: Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. When the founder of CO.STARTERS visited the area to speak about his national entrepreneur training program, leaders at the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments...
