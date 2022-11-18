Read full article on original website
krwg.org
New Mexico AG Hector Balderas selected to be president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school's board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a national search. The...
KRQE News 13
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KOAT 7
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
KRQE News 13
High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14
Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. Woman found dead in Hobbs sparks homicide investigation. Law enforcement officials in Lea County are looking into a death. The county...
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
KOAT 7
Activists demand action to make abortion constitutional right in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Party for Socialism and Liberation, a local activist group, rallied in Albuquerque Sunday, demanding action to make abortion a constitutional right statewide. “Right now, there’s nothing stopping the Democratic party, and they’ve had a major victory to commit to women’s rights and make abortion the constitutional...
The Best Place To Live In New Mexico
With a population a little over 2 million and some 100 places to live, you may wonder where to start in New Mexico. We suggest a town once codenamed Site Y.
New Mexico-New Mexico State game postponed after fatal shooting reportedly involving NMSU player
A men's basketball game between rivals New Mexico and New Mexico State was postponed Saturday after a fatal shooting on New Mexico campus that reportedly involved NMSU forward Mike Peake. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, New Mexico State Police stated there had been an altercation between a 19-year-old male...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Won’t Require COVID-19, Flu Vaccines for School Children
Yesterday, the state health department announced its Health Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends no significant changes or additions be made to New Mexico’s 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, following its annual meeting on the topic earlier this month. According to a news release, the committee’s recommendations are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, “as well as local knowledge and subject matter expertise of committee members.” They include: continuation of the 10 current vaccines required for school entry for the 2023/2024 school immunization requirements, such as measles, polio and tetanus. The committee also recommends but does not require age-appropriate flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and “strongly recommends” human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at age 11 to 12. “Vaccine mandates in schools have been around since 1850 and are designed to control vaccine preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “Vaccine mandates for attendance in school and daycare are necessary to protect all children from communicable diseases in childhood.” The committee recommendations arrive as hospital officials report a rise in pediatric patients due to a confluence of flu, RSV and other infections. “DOH has never required vaccinations for viral respiratory illnesses for school children,” Scrase said, “but we do encourage them this year as we are seeing an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses…and hospital pediatric units are above capacity. Vaccinating children against flu and COVID-19 would help prevent disease spread, severe illness and long-term complications in children.” Health officials are expected to discuss the rise in pediatric cases at a news conference this afternoon (details below in COVID-19 section).
Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico
“We know many families are struggling, so it’s nice to be able to help provide some much-needed relief in time for the holidays,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.
krtnradio.com
NMDOT Prepares for I-25 Interchange Rebuild or Do Nothing
The New Mexico Department of Transportation has begun the design process to rebuild the I-25 Clayton Highway interchange or not to answer the traffic congestion problem that is often seen during peak vacation and holiday times when travelers head home to Texas and Oklahoma from time spent in Colorado. After...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
kunm.org
THURS: Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his New Mexico stop, + More
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M. - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Tribal leaders in New Mexico had a simple message to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Give us money to fix roads, and patch up the broken agreement the federal government has failed to maintain.
Indian Affairs Committee wants $3 million for Attorney General work on missing and murdered Indigenous people cases
The Attorney General’s Office has made advances this year in addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP), but it needs dedicated funding from the Legislature to keep it up, Mark Probasco, deputy director of the office’s Special Prosecutions Division, told the Indian Affairs Committee on Thursday.
What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis?
Note: Warning, some of the video in this story is disturbing. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new drug of choice in New Mexico causing problems like the state’s never seen before. So why is Fentanyl so prevalent in New Mexico? KRQE Investigates highlighted some of the challenges our state is up against, particularly regarding the […]
KRQE News 13
First mother and son duo officiate New Mexico high school volleyball championship games
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s history in the making in New Mexico High School Athletics. The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) believe they had their first mother-and-son duo working on the same officiating crew at high school volleyball championships last week. “You’re always giving back to your community....
KRDO
All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
newsfromthestates.com
FEMA opts not to hire a New Mexican to rule on claims for Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire
About 100 people gathered Thursday in a Las Vegas middle school hall to offer public comments for how FEMA should administer $2.5 billion in aid for victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) The Federal Emergency Management Agency held its first public meeting...
livability.com
Setting Entrepreneurs Up for Success in Southwest New Mexico
The Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments helps local entrepreneurs learn the ropes via innovative CO.STARTERS program. Sponsored by: Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. When the founder of CO.STARTERS visited the area to speak about his national entrepreneur training program, leaders at the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments...
