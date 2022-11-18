ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Denison on Ice returns for 2022

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Denison on Ice returns Saturday at the intersection of West Main and South Mirick Avenue downtown. The skating rink will be open daily from 1 to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, the venue will offer adaptive skating for visitors who need special accommodations. City of Denison...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Holiday at the Market in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Food & Entertainment Venue ‘The Hub’ Opens

The city of Allen has officially welcomed a new 35,000-square-foot food and entertainment venue known as ‘The Hub.’. The new complex is based on the original location on Scenic Highway 30A near the city of Seaside, Florida. Since everything is bigger in Texas, the Texas version is three times the size of the Sunshine State location and will enjoy a stronger focus on food than its Florida counterpart.
ALLEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore's Festival of Lights opening Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)--Ardmore’s 1.5-mile drive through the Festival of Lights in Regional Park opens Saturday. “We are excited the Festival of Lights opens tomorrow, the 19th. The hours are Sunday through Thursday 6-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 6-11,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said. “The people coming out is the best part. That’s why it's here, and we have it. I think that is what we enjoy the most.”
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals

(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
DENISON, TX
madillrecord.net

Willis Bridge slotted to be completed in the spring

The Willis Bridge is the longest state-maintained bridge in Oklahoma with its namesake from the local community of Willis, Okla. The 62-year-old bridge is on SH-99/US-377 that connects Whitesboro, Texas and Madill, Okla. With over 2,800 vehicles traveling across the bridge daily, it was deemed in poor condition by the...
MADILL, OK
KXII.com

Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
SHERMAN, TX
KWTX

Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville. A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
DURANT, OK
ketr.org

City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex

The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
GREENVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Top three plays in Texoma 11-18

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Watch for deer on Texoma highways

(KTEN) — It's that time of year again, when motorists on rural roads and highways are subject to close encounters with deer. And if you see one deer crossing the road, there are likely more in the vicinity. "You need to slow down and make sure more deer aren't...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
GARLAND, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX

