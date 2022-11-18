ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU students head home early as murder investigation continues

By Jordan Smith
 3 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. — Just eight miles west of Moscow, the city of Pullman is feeling the effects of the murder investigation.

The chilling details of the investigation have caused many to feel uneasy on the other half of the Palouse.

Many students from Washington State University have taken off for home while police continue to identify a possible suspect.

WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins has spent over four decades with the force, but he hasn’t experienced anything quite like what’s unfolding in Moscow.

Much like University of Idaho students, many Cougs headed home early as the investigation continues. The university is in full support of this decision.

“Travel together, eyes up,” Jenkins said.

Scattered across the WSU campus, there are 35 blue light emergency phones that any student can pick up if they need to report something.

If you feel in danger or like something isn’t right, Chief Jenkins urges you to give them a call.

He says he’d rather receive 100 calls that turn out to be nothing than no call about something serious.

