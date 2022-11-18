Read full article on original website
Related
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
WNCT
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu
(WHNT) – Two of Chick-fil-A’s holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time. The chicken restaurant says its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are already available at locations across the country. Customers can get their fill of either until January 7, 2023. According...
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Dunkin’ Customers Are Giving Their New Holiday Flavor A 10/10: ‘It’s So Good’
The holidays came early at Dunkin‘ this year! The coffee chain just unveiled a brand new ‘Cookie Butter’ cold brew flavor, and as seen on social media, fans are loving it. As described by Chew Boom, the new beverage is “slow-steeped,” has a “smooth” flavor and complete with notes of “sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors.” Here’s what else we know:
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving
While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News
A popular McDonald's item will soon be returning - but there's a catch.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Texas Roadhouse Server Shows How Much She Makes on a Slow Night, Sparking Pay Debate
A TikToker by the name of Jools (@joolieannie) posted a now viral TikTok showing what she makes in a single shift working at Texas Roadhouse. The server stated that she was fresh out of training and ended up only working three hours during a day with low customer traffic, but still managed to pull in a decent amount of money for the time she spent there.
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Thrillist
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Comments / 3