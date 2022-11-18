Read full article on original website
WAFF
New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mayor for the city of Tuscumbia was appointed on Thursday to fill a vacant position left by Kerry Underwood. Mayor Pro Tempore William Foster was appointed the city’s new mayor to fulfill the remaining three years, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. The motion was made by Tuscumbia City Council member Scott Smart with Geraldine Thompkins and Foster voting in favor of Foster.
WAAY-TV
Athens community is anticipating opening of Buc-ees
After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ees in North Alabama is set to open on Monday. Local officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for their many gas pumps, varied food options and merchandise. "This right here...
Franklin County Times
Free Franklin County public safety alerts available by phone, app
The community now has a new way to get free Franklin County emergency notifications – including public safety alerts and severe weather warnings – by text, email, wireless or landline call or through the mobile app called MyAlerts. “We’ve been working on getting everyone notified of these options,”...
Foster wins divided vote to become new Tuscumbia mayor
William Foster will be the next Mayor of Tuscumbia after winning a divided vote at a special called meeting Thursday night.
Florence Police retired K9 ‘Hercules’ dies at age 8
In a social media post on Thursday, the department confirmed the K9 died at the age of eight after enjoying a short retirement with his partner, Officer Eddie Grissom.
Decatur Mayor Bowling operated prohibited Airbnb
A city ordinance in Decatur doesn't allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn't stop Mayor Tab Bowling.
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
256today.com
$1.1 billion solar panel factory to create 700 jobs in Lawrence County
MONTGOMERY — First Solar plans to invest $1.1 billion to establish a photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday. The facility will create more than 700 jobs. The new factory is part of the company’s previously announced investment in scaling its American manufacturing...
WAFF
Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
256today.com
Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center
MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
WHNT-TV
Deputies actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man’s death have been “justified,” according to a press release. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced on Friday that the unnamed deputy’s...
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
WAAY-TV
Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash
Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton PD: The world could use more Jimmy Bryans
Members of the Moulton Police Department spent the better part of the afternoon Thursday, Nov. 17, target shooting for their qualifications at local resident Jimmy Bryan’s range. The department has made use of Bryan’s range for years now, Interim Police Chief Daniel Beyer said, and the officers couldn’t be...
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
WAAY-TV
Cullman County man killed in Morgan County crash
A Vinemont man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County. Alvin D. Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the 2019 Dodge Caravan he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 10:28 p.m. Thursday on...
