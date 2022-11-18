MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.

