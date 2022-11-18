ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mayor for the city of Tuscumbia was appointed on Thursday to fill a vacant position left by Kerry Underwood. Mayor Pro Tempore William Foster was appointed the city’s new mayor to fulfill the remaining three years, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. The motion was made by Tuscumbia City Council member Scott Smart with Geraldine Thompkins and Foster voting in favor of Foster.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens community is anticipating opening of Buc-ees

After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ees in North Alabama is set to open on Monday. Local officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for their many gas pumps, varied food options and merchandise. "This right here...
ATHENS, AL
Franklin County Times

Free Franklin County public safety alerts available by phone, app

The community now has a new way to get free Franklin County emergency notifications – including public safety alerts and severe weather warnings – by text, email, wireless or landline call or through the mobile app called MyAlerts. “We’ve been working on getting everyone notified of these options,”...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
256today.com

$1.1 billion solar panel factory to create 700 jobs in Lawrence County

MONTGOMERY — First Solar plans to invest $1.1 billion to establish a photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday. The facility will create more than 700 jobs. The new factory is part of the company’s previously announced investment in scaling its American manufacturing...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
256today.com

Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center

MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Two killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash on Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Nicolas Perez, of Russellville, was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims, of Tuscumbia. Perez was transported to Russellville...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton PD: The world could use more Jimmy Bryans

Members of the Moulton Police Department spent the better part of the afternoon Thursday, Nov. 17, target shooting for their qualifications at local resident Jimmy Bryan’s range. The department has made use of Bryan’s range for years now, Interim Police Chief Daniel Beyer said, and the officers couldn’t be...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Cullman County man killed in Morgan County crash

A Vinemont man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County. Alvin D. Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the 2019 Dodge Caravan he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 10:28 p.m. Thursday on...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

