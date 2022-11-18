Read full article on original website
Related
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
'Better Together': Middle Georgia market raises money to support children with autism
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a mom of a child with autism held a sale to raise money to help other families like hers. The "Better Together" middle Georgia market helps bring resources and services to the community. It also supports local small businesses in middle Georgia. Tiffaney Soto-Forhan...
41nbc.com
Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
School of the Week: First Presbyterian Day School
MACON, Ga. — First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.is going full steam ahead this year with its new S.T.E.A.M initiatives. "I didn't think that I would be able to do this," says 2nd grader Maddie Maeder. Maeder is talking about the school's S.T.E.A.M initiative. "So the innovation station, the...
GBI investigating death of man in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death in Hancock County, according to a press release. The release says that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta. They say a...
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
'Understand folks' frustrations': City of Milledgeville may pass police and fire department raises
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville will discuss an ordinance Tuesday night to permanently increase the salaries of police and firefighters by $2,000. It needs approval from the mayor and city council first. However, Hank Griffeth, City Manager, says the decision could go either way. "Making that money...
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
Central Georgians step up to fight food insecurity in 13WMAZ's 'Stuff the Truck' 2022
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to thank all of Central Georgia for coming out Wednesday to our Stuff the Truck event with food for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. The grand total raised is 29,463 pounds of food! That's close to 6,000 pounds more than we raised last year.
WRDW-TV
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless
MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
Hospital authority plans to ask Macon-Bibb for a cut of its tax revenue
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Hospital Authority is planning to hold its hat out to Macon-Bibb in hopes the County Commission will agree to share a portion of the tax money it collects to help pay Atrium Health Navicent for indigent care. The authority discussed its plans to...
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision. Not only are races undecided in the U.S. Senate for Raphael Warnock and Herschel...
'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones
MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
P&Z plans code revisions after First Presbyterian demolition dilemma; questions Bloomfield private club
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
'Demand for housing is going to get stronger': Warner Robins builders work with city to address home shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins homebuilders met with the city Wednesday to talk about the area's home shortage. If you were to talk to anyone in town, they'd probably say everyone is moving to Houston County. "A lot of great things about Houston County that drive people to...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1