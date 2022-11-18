ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

School of the Week: First Presbyterian Day School

MACON, Ga. — First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.is going full steam ahead this year with its new S.T.E.A.M initiatives. "I didn't think that I would be able to do this," says 2nd grader Maddie Maeder. Maeder is talking about the school's S.T.E.A.M initiative. "So the innovation station, the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating death of man in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death in Hancock County, according to a press release. The release says that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta. They say a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones

MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

