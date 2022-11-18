Read full article on original website
Related
West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft
LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
‘Our next step’: Surging Sacramento Kings know now is the time to improve defensively
The Sacramento Kings came out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons knowing they have to get better defensively.
Sunday Conversation: Lance Barksdale
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with MLB umpire Lance Barksdale. Barksdale is a Mississippi native who umpired the 2022 World Series. Barksdale was behind the plate for Game 6 which was the deciding game. To watch the full interview, watch the video above.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
Comments / 0