Arizona State

KETK / FOX51 News

West Rusk’s Tyree Wilson declares for the NFL Draft

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (KETK)- Texas Tech Linebacker and West Rusk Native Tyree Wilson announces he will forego his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Wilson suffered an season ending foot injury on November 12th against Kansas but Wilson says he will be “100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts and I’m going […]
WEST, TX
WJTV 12

Sunday Conversation: Lance Barksdale

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with MLB umpire Lance Barksdale. Barksdale is a Mississippi native who umpired the 2022 World Series. Barksdale was behind the plate for Game 6 which was the deciding game. To watch the full interview, watch the video above.
MADISON, MS

