——— Nelse Ouderkirk has started for Klondike. That is, he has gone to California for the winter and from there will go north in the spring. Ferguson and Vardy of the Wells Herald have dissolved partnership. The paper is now run by G.R. Vardy. We wish him the best of success. The paper is a credit to the town of Wells.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO