Elko Daily Free Press
Commissioners finalize election results
ELKO – The 2022 midterm elections are officially over in Elko County, as county commissioners unanimously approved the results late Thursday afternoon. The approval followed several days of tabulations from mail-in ballots after Election Day, including an audit performed by the Elko County Clerk’s office and observed by three Commissioners and Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Nelse Ouderkirk has started for Klondike. That is, he has gone to California for the winter and from there will go north in the spring. Ferguson and Vardy of the Wells Herald have dissolved partnership. The paper is now run by G.R. Vardy. We wish him the best of success. The paper is a credit to the town of Wells.
Why did a rural Nevada county turn down money to create a public health department?
ELKO, Nev. — When Elko County commissioners rejected a $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could have helped the county create a health department or health district, Kayla Hopkins pleaded with them to reconsider. Hopkins, who has lived for nearly nine years in the...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: Warming trend begins
ELKO – Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark in Elko on Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, and make it to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving. High temperatures have mostly been below freezing for nearly the past two weeks following early November snowstorms. The high at Elko’s airport on Saturday was 29 degrees.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elks announce Hoop Shoot winners
ELKO — Great Basin Elks No. 1472 hosted its local Hoop Shoot competition on Nov. 12 at Adobe Middle School. First place winners will advance to the District competition in Austin, Nevada, in January. First place winner in the 10-11 age group is Julian Rodriquez, who completed 23 out...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
2news.com
Spring Creek Man Dies in Crash on I-80 West of Winnemucca
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on I-80 west of Winnemucca earlier this month. The crash happened on November 4th around 8:30 p.m. near state mile marker 165, about 13 miles west of Winnemucca. NSP says a white Nissan hatchback was stopped in the right...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 12. 7 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
