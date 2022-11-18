Victim in fatal Rostraver shooting identified

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Philadelphia area man has been identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office as the man who was shot to death Nov. 5 at a Rostraver shopping complex.

The victim, Boyke Budiarchman, 49, was shot to death outside the Lowe’s store at the Rostraver Square shopping center off the intersection of Route 201 and Interstate 70.

Coroner Tim Carson declined to reveal the cause or manner of death or other details because the murder still is under police investigation. The victim’s body was transported to Philadelphia, Carson said.

In Facebook postings, Budiarchman was identified as being a native of Indonesia, and there are videos of his burial in his native country.

A social media page listed Budiarchman as living in Rostraver, after having lived in Charleroi and Philadelphia.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting and has been held at Westmoreland County Prison, but the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office has not released the suspect’s identity.

Records in the case have been sealed under order of Westmoreland Judge Chris Feliciani. The shooting occurred within the jurisdiction of Monessen District Judge Wayne Vlasic. A spokesperson for Vlasic’s office declined to comment on the case.