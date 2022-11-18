BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A holiday favorite is returning to Beckley once again. Starting Friday, November 18, the ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mines and Youth Museum for two weeks. Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker said, “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small it offers a great deal of fun for people of all ages. We’ve already been getting calls.”

BECKLEY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO