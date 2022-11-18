Valadao, Salas race still close, Hanford Council will look different in coming weeks

Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Latest Count Shows Challenger on Brink of Unseating Local College Trustee
A community college district trustee saw his race tighten after election officials in Fresno and Madera counties reported the latest updated totals on Friday, while a Fresno school board trustee gained a bit of breathing room in her race. As of Friday’s vote update, State Center Community College District incumbent...
GV Wire
Quiet Vote Gives Fresno City Council Up to $13,000 More in Compensation
The Fresno City Council has approved perks worth more than $13,000 annually for its members. By a 4-1 vote, the council on Thursday consented to a Dyer administration proposal to participate in receiving money in the city’s deferred compensation plan. They also voted to increase reimbursements for expenses for the first time in 33 years.
GV Wire
Welcome to Crazy Town AKA Fresno City Hall, Andrew Janz
Rampant distrust, backstabbing, and a commitment to doing the public’s business behind closed doors are the distinguishing marks of today’s Fresno City Council. Into this mess steps Andrew Janz, a prodigious Democratic Party fundraiser who has eyes on entering the House of Representatives someday with many of the Dems there owing him favors for past financial campaign support.
thesungazette.com
Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment
TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
thesungazette.com
Amber Davalos sealed the deal as Springville’s postmaster
On Nov. 18, Davalos raised her right hand and took the official oath of office as Springville Post Office’s newest postmaster. She took the oath at the Springville Post Office, under the administration of Post Office Operations Manager Richard Garcia. “I am proud to serve as the Postmaster of...
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
Fresno EOC helping low income families pay overdue water bills
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission wants to help pay your overdue water bill.
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
Michelangelo's in Old Town Clovis temporarily closed for repairs, will reopen
A note to customers sits outside Michelangelo's off Bullard and Woodworth Avenues in Old Town Clovis reading "CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE."
GV Wire
Fresno County Educator of the Year Award Winners Named
A Clovis Unified teacher who sets the bar high for her students and then helps them leap over it, a Sanger Unified administrator who sees inclusion as integral to students’ academic success, and a Clovis Unified school employee who is passionate about helping students are this year’s Fresno County Educators of the Year.
Drastic shortage solution? Nursing education at Visalia hospital
The national nursing shortage is especially sharp here in the Central Valley, but a Visalia hospital is hoping its new idea is part of the solution.
GV Wire
Who’s Got the Best Shot at Operating Fresno’s Tower Theatre?
With more than two years of controversy, protests, court cases, a bidding war with a local church, and concerns about its upkeep, Fresno’s historic downtown Tower Theatre is set to come under new management. After purchasing the venue for $6.5 million, the city sought proposals from groups interested in...
Hanford Sentinel
The Daughters of American Revolution merge groups
The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Fresno-Yosemite Chapter, is centered in Fresno and recently has been combined with the Kaweah Chapter from Tulare County, according to a release. The Fresno-Yosemite Chapter has been busy with many patriotic activities throughout the year. "We stay busy daily celebrating the Stars and Stripes...
Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
DOJ: Fresno man guilty of stealing wildfire relief funds, ID theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man pled guilty Friday to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for the purpose of stealing money and obtaining fraudulent loans from his victim, according to the federal Department of Justice. According to federal prosecutors, 38-year-old Brian Stoffel obtained someone’s personally identifiable information and used it to […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
Hanford Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday
Tickets are selling fast for the Hanford Winter Wonderland. It's nine weeks of holiday fun in the middle of historic downtown!
