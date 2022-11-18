ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
The Point: DOC Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island

New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has gotten a reprieve after a federal judge gave him more time to fix the problems at Rikers Island. But will he be able to?The PointMayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of calling in a receiver to fix Rikers, saying it's up to the city to handle it. Now it's up to Molina to prove the mayor right. Watch Marcia Kramer's full interview with DOC Commissioner Molina in the video player above, or click here. Your PointWe spoke with two men who have spent time on Rikers and say there are plenty of things that need attention. Exclamation PointIn a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, DOC Commissioner Molina responds to former Rikers inmates' concerns about the jail and how inmates are treated. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims

NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Latimer says Westchester County bucked trends during midterms

It is a time of transition in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. Although New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term on Election Day, Democrats elsewhere suffered defeats that may have cost them control of the House of Representatives. Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fell to Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the new 17th district. And Republicans also made gains in the state Senate. Joining me now is Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who has served in both houses of the state legislature. Thank you for being with me.
Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD

A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were stopped at the bustling transit hub overnight, the former suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4. The sources also said Brown was in possession of a swastika armband.
Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
