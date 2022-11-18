Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental CrisisSharee B.New York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for a tweet about subway safety in New York City.
New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
tourcounsel.com
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)
This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
The Point: DOC Commissioner Louis Molina on fixing Rikers Island
New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina has gotten a reprieve after a federal judge gave him more time to fix the problems at Rikers Island. But will he be able to?The PointMayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of calling in a receiver to fix Rikers, saying it's up to the city to handle it. Now it's up to Molina to prove the mayor right. Watch Marcia Kramer's full interview with DOC Commissioner Molina in the video player above, or click here. Your PointWe spoke with two men who have spent time on Rikers and say there are plenty of things that need attention. Exclamation PointIn a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, DOC Commissioner Molina responds to former Rikers inmates' concerns about the jail and how inmates are treated. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."
Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled, NYPD Commissioner says
The NYPD commissioner said MTA police officers arrested two individuals entering Penn Station in Manhattan on Saturday morning.
NY police on alert after mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club
Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The measures are a precaution, and there is no known threat in New York at this time. [ more › ]
Wealthiest counties in New York: Where does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents are ranked among the wealthiest in New York State, according to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com. The study looked at counties throughout New York on the amount of investment income being generated, local per capita income, and median home value. Manhattan took the...
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims
NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
wamc.org
Latimer says Westchester County bucked trends during midterms
It is a time of transition in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. Although New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term on Election Day, Democrats elsewhere suffered defeats that may have cost them control of the House of Representatives. Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fell to Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the new 17th district. And Republicans also made gains in the state Senate. Joining me now is Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who has served in both houses of the state legislature. Thank you for being with me.
Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled; man accused to be arraigned
The two men who police say are linked to recent antisemitic behavior are set to appear in front of a judge on Sunday. The two face multiple charges.
NBC New York
Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD
A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday. Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were stopped at the bustling transit hub overnight, the former suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4. The sources also said Brown was in possession of a swastika armband.
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets
NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
tourcounsel.com
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
Window of gay bar in Hell's Kitchen smashed by rock
David DeParolesa, the owner of the gay bar on 9th Avenue, tells Eyewitness News he chose to install laminated glass, fearing this would happen.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Man arrested for alleged threats against NYC Jewish community
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making threats against the New York City Jewish community, authorities said. The 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York, made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, according to police sources.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
Comments / 0