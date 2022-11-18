Read full article on original website
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes game-winning drives. There's no avoiding any of them. The Kansas City Chiefs walked off with their fourth straight win on Sunday night, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to yet another impressive Mahomes performance, elevated by a devastating 3 touchdown game from tight end Travis Kelce.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
