Sioux City, IA

Downtown Partners announce small business holiday initiatives

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Iowa’s West Coast Initiative and Sioux City Downtown Partners are announcing that the Small Business Marketplace is back this year in downtown Sioux City.

“Iowa’s West Coast Initiative is very excited to help facilitate this opportunity with downtown partners for our businesses in and around the Siouxland area,” said Jesse Hinrichs, Entrepreneurial Community Navigator with Iowa’s West Coast Initiative. “Division is a two-fold approach, we are making it more convenient for consumers to support small businesses during the holidays, while also trying to attract more businesses to Siouxland and the downtown area.”

The marketplace will be held at Bluebird Flats, 520 Nebraska Street, this year. The marketplace will happen each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting on November 26. The final Saturday is December 17.

The full list of businesses participating can be found online at Downtown Partners .

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland kicks off annual Tour of Homes

Small Business Marketplace isn’t the only holiday initiative launching on Small Business Saturday. Small business bingo will also launch on Small Business Saturday. Small business bingo cards can be printed off online, picked up at participating small businesses, or picked up at small business marketplace.

Everyone is encouraged to play by either getting a traditional bingo or a blackout bingo, cards can be filled out by visiting downtown small businesses and must be turned in by December 18 for a chance to win.

A third event associated with the holiday season is taking place as well. From December 1 through December 12, Downtown Partners will give away daily prizes to one winner. Instructions on how to enter each day will vary so those wishing to participate will have to keep an eye on the Downtown Partners Facebook page . All prizes will be purchased from downtown businesses to show support this holiday season.

