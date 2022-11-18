ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPBS

Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thestarnews.com

CV tenant protection on track

On Nov. 1 Chula Vista City Council passed the long-contentious tenant protection ordinance with Council member Jill Galvez voting no and Council member John McCann recused for owning more than three properties that could be affected by the ordinance. The ordinance will take effect beginning March 1, 2023. There was no discussion from City Council before passing the ordinance.
CHULA VISTA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California County Will Consider Abandoning Its Zero-Tolerance Approach To Illegal Drug Use In Taxpayer-Funded Housing

Leaders in Southern California are anticipated to discuss whether to modify a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug use in taxpayer-funded housing, which some officials claim would allow residents to use and traffic drugs. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which consists of five people, began deliberating on the issue...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Kids, Parents, City Leaders Celebrate Reopened Mission Bay Park

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and other residents marked the reopening of the Tecolote Shores North playground in Mission Bay Saturday. A popular attraction for San Diegans and visitors, the playground is part of a larger renovation of Mission Bay several facilities, according to a news release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
itinyhouses.com

High End Tiny House Has 300 SQ FT Plus A Shed

With almost 40 grand worth of teak wood on the exterior, floor, ceiling, and kitchen countertop, this high end tiny house is also custom built from the ground up. The entire story behind the dwelling is rather interesting as well, and can be found on the listing. Sounds pretty good...
ENCINITAS, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading

The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Gas Prices Drop Ahead of Thanksgiving Travel

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 2.5 cents Sunday to $5.308, its lowest amount since Sept. 9. The average price has dropped 42 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.7 cents less than one week ago and 56.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 65.1 cents more than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees

Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
CARLSBAD, CA

