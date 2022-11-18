Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
Measure B to End Free Trash Service for Homeowners Appears to Narrowly Pass
The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Friday by a margin of over 3,000 votes. With just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was...
thestarnews.com
CV tenant protection on track
On Nov. 1 Chula Vista City Council passed the long-contentious tenant protection ordinance with Council member Jill Galvez voting no and Council member John McCann recused for owning more than three properties that could be affected by the ordinance. The ordinance will take effect beginning March 1, 2023. There was no discussion from City Council before passing the ordinance.
Late ballots propel Measure B to likely win and an end to no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes
By a margin of about 3,300 votes, San Diegans appear to have chosen to repeal the free trash pickup provided by the city's 1919 People's Ordinance. For single-family homeowners, monthly bills are expected to be $23 to $29 — or more.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
californiaexaminer.net
California County Will Consider Abandoning Its Zero-Tolerance Approach To Illegal Drug Use In Taxpayer-Funded Housing
Leaders in Southern California are anticipated to discuss whether to modify a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug use in taxpayer-funded housing, which some officials claim would allow residents to use and traffic drugs. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which consists of five people, began deliberating on the issue...
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
NBC San Diego
San Diego Kids, Parents, City Leaders Celebrate Reopened Mission Bay Park
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and other residents marked the reopening of the Tecolote Shores North playground in Mission Bay Saturday. A popular attraction for San Diegans and visitors, the playground is part of a larger renovation of Mission Bay several facilities, according to a news release.
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
itinyhouses.com
High End Tiny House Has 300 SQ FT Plus A Shed
With almost 40 grand worth of teak wood on the exterior, floor, ceiling, and kitchen countertop, this high end tiny house is also custom built from the ground up. The entire story behind the dwelling is rather interesting as well, and can be found on the listing. Sounds pretty good...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
KPBS
Election update, surprise turnaround has Measure B narrowly leading
The latest election results include a turnaround for Measure B. The proposal to charge single-family homeowners in San Diego a fee for trash pickup is narrowly in the lead after trailing for most of the vote count. Then, it’s been five years since the #MeToo movement. But many female police officers still experience sexism on the job. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser looks at what departments are doing to fix this. And, in our weekend preview, art that explores street markets, contemporary dance, bilingual theater and more.
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Prices Drop Ahead of Thanksgiving Travel
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 2.5 cents Sunday to $5.308, its lowest amount since Sept. 9. The average price has dropped 42 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.7 cents less than one week ago and 56.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 65.1 cents more than one year ago.
KPBS
Changes may be coming to San Diego’s emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set to see fines again, after failing to meet response times and staffing goals. KPBS Reporter Matt Hoffman has more on changes that could be coming in the new year. The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is set...
Final vote to remove Midway District Height Limits will be with judges, not San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO — With only a few thousand votes left to count and a 9,000-vote lead, the effort to remove building height limits in San Diego's Midway District was victorious, however, the final decision is yet to be decided and will come from the courtroom and not the voters.
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
thevistapress.com
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
Comments / 0