fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Council votes for developer over neighbors again
For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
kfornow.com
Applications Being Taken For New City Council Member
(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2022) The Lincoln City Council wants applicants to apply for the Southwest District #3 seat being vacated by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was recently elected to the Nebraska Legislature. In a letter from Council chair, Tammy Ward, interested persons who live in District #3 can apply...
1011now.com
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount. Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
WOWT
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
News Channel Nebraska
Ruth Ann Boese
Ruth Ann Boese, 74 of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Bryan Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer, on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1948, in Nebraska City, NE to Kenneth and Esther (Steinhoff) Wessel of Avoca, NE.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
KETV.com
Company prepping to start mining operations in Southeast Nebraska
The company behind an upcoming mining project in Southeast Nebraska is hoping it will become an economic boon for the state. The Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project will produce the materials needed for mega-infrastructures and aerospace tech. Worldwide, demand for critical minerals like niobium is increasing, and Nebraska might just...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
WOWT
Three arrested in connection to Omaha mass shooting
Nebraska military couple fights for unemployment benefits. A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Cold and windy Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
News Channel Nebraska
Donna DeFreece, 85, of Tecumseh
Donna J. DeFreece, 85, of Tecumseh, passed away November 15, 2022 at the Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh, Nebraska. She was born to Eldon P. and Margaret A. (Rouse) Cunningham on June 25, 1937 in Grand Island, Nebraska. She grew up in Grand Island, where she attended Barr Junior High School, Grand Island Senior High School, received her Bachelor of Science from Kearney State College and Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education from UNL with endorsements for sign language and visually impaired. Donna was a longtime classroom and special education teacher.
