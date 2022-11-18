ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 5

glitter girl
1d ago

We've got huge multimillion dollar condos springing up like weeds in Kakaako and Ala Moana areas. I'm sure that does jack to help the homeless.

Reply(1)
2
Related
mediafeed.org

University of Hawaii at Manoa will cost you this much

Not only is the University of Hawaii at Manoa located on the beautiful island of Oahu, but it also is a well-respected research institution, particularly in oceanography, astronomy, evolutionary biology, Pacific Islands and Asian studies, and more. In 2021/22, University of Hawaii tuition was $12,186 for in-state students and $34,218 for out-of-state students. Compare these numbers to the national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
KHON2

Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail

Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week

HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy