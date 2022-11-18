Read full article on original website
glitter girl
1d ago
We've got huge multimillion dollar condos springing up like weeds in Kakaako and Ala Moana areas. I'm sure that does jack to help the homeless.
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
Non-profit refurbishes computers to donate to students in need
In such honor, there is a non-profit organization here on Oahu known as Hawaiian Hope who's focus in their service, at least one of their focuses, is refurbishing and recycling computers which then they will turn around and donated back to students in need.
University of Hawaii at Manoa will cost you this much
Not only is the University of Hawaii at Manoa located on the beautiful island of Oahu, but it also is a well-respected research institution, particularly in oceanography, astronomy, evolutionary biology, Pacific Islands and Asian studies, and more. In 2021/22, University of Hawaii tuition was $12,186 for in-state students and $34,218 for out-of-state students. Compare these numbers to the national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
Backlog delays food stamps for hundreds of families
Struggling families have not been getting food stamps issued by the state. They've reached out to KHON2 to find out what's holding up the benefits.
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HSNA 57th Coin Show features Hawaiian Royal heritage
The Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Free Coin Show is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.
Kapilina Beach Homes residents report water issues, one year since Red Hill fuel leak
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gun owners on Oahu are still without a public range as a probe into possible lead contamination at Koko Head Shooting Complex continues ― and new details emerge about what the city knew. Two months ago, the range closed abruptly after tests showed nearly everyone who...
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail
Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
Trial of former union boss Brian Ahakuelo now in jury’s hands
The trial of former media union boss Brian Ahakuelo is now in the hands of the jury. This, after closing arguments were held today in federal court.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
After receiving life-saving liver transplant, Aiea man hopes to inspire organ donors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queens Medical Center is celebrating 10 years of organ transplants but the work continues with more than 600 people in the Pacific Rim on the waitlist. Reyn Kimura was just one of the people on that waitlist. Last April, the Aiea man was waiting for a...
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii's LGBTQ+ community pauses to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It honors trans lives lost across the nation due to violence and discrimination. Terry...
