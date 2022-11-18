Read full article on original website
Today in History: November 21, deadly Las Vegas hotel fire
Today is Monday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2022. There are 40 days left in the year. On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
Israeli court rules former PM Olmert defamed Netanyahu
JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli court ruled Monday that former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert defamed his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordered him to pay damages to the former leader and his family. The high-profile defamation suit that kicked off earlier this year pitted the only Israeli...
How will Biden lead between now and 2024? | HUDSON
For half a century Joe Biden has been the “Where’s Waldo?” of American politics. Look closely enough and you can usually discern his fingerprints on major legislative initiatives across recent decades — from the “Violence against Women Act” to the 1990s ban on automatic weapons. Yet his political journey has not been without its periodic calamaties. A long-serving member of both the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, he has chaired each while Democrats served in the majority. Biden first came to national attention when...
Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When the power is out, as it so often is, the high-rise apartment overlooking Ukraine’s war-torn capital feels like a deathtrap. No lights, no water, no way to cook food. And no elevator by which to escape from the 21st floor should a Russian missile strike. Even when electricity comes back, it’s never on for long. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the Stone Age,” says Anastasia Pyrozhenko. In a recent 24-hour spell, her 26-story high-rise only had power for half an hour. She says the “military living conditions” have driven her and husband from their apartment. “Our building is the highest in the area and is a great target for Russian missiles, so we left our apartment for our parents’ place and are preparing for the worst winter of our lives,” said the 25-year-old. The situation in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other major cities has deteriorated drastically following the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.
Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. “The economic hardship is there. It’s very serious and people will struggle for their lives,” Martin Schuepp, director of operations at the Red Cross, said in an interview late Sunday. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country’s aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
Knight has 2 goals, assist as US beats Canada again, 4-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist, Nicole Hensley stopped 22 shots, and the United States beat Canada for the third straight time, 4-2 in the Rivalry Series on Sunday night. Abby Roque and Savannah Harmon also scored for the U.S., which won 4-3 in...
