4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Frigid temperatures followed by weekday warmup
South Bend and Michiana are finally getting a break from the snow and cloud cover that has plagued the area for the past few days. After 22+ inches of snowfall, temperatures are finally starting to warm up as the week starts. Skies will remain clear overnight and turn into mostly sunny skies the next day. Pleasant conditions will remain through Thanksgiving but will be interrupted by scattered PM showers into Friday. Saturday will see the rain dissipate, but clouds will remain.
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Fab Lab ornament workshop will be joined by Santa Claus who's coming to town
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --On Thursday, December 1, at the Fab Lab in Lake Michigan College's Hanson Technology Center, in Benton Harbor, Santa Claus is scheduled to make an early stop. With workshop time slots between 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Santa's visit will be part of a Fab Lab ornament...
George Wilson Park to open early for limited-time tubing
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to early-season snowfall, George Wilson Park will be open for tubing on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inflatable tubes will be available for purchase and the warming room will feature a fireplace and hot chocolate. Tubing hill hours will depend on weather and hill...
Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is visiting Benton Harbor early this year!. “Fab Lab” is offering a one-stop workshop for ornaments this winter season on Dec. 1. Fab Lab is located inside Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave. Attendees get to...
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties
(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
MI Dream Home: Modern home on Lake Michigan has multiple decks
A two-story mid-century modern-style house with a view of Lake Michigan is next level. And the five-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,384-square-foot home is on the market. The house, built in 1992, rests at the end of a long private driveway through a wooded 8-acre lot at 7188 Blue Star Highway near Interstate 196 and Hagar Shore Road in Coloma. Coloma is about 11 miles north and east of Benton Harbor and about 17 miles south and east of South Haven. It's also a couple of hours from Chicago.
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
Buchanan plow drivers say this amount of snowfall wasn’t expected so soon
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan has gotten hit with a lot more snow than usual for this time of year, already surpassing the November average. Which is why local plow drivers told 16 News Now they had to rush to get prepared. According to plow drivers in Buchanan, snowfall is...
Man injured after truck strikes tree in Southwest Michigan
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Missouri driver trying to avoid a crash on U.S. 12 was injured Friday when his truck pulling a camper went off the road and struck a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. when David Schrader, 50, was heading west on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road.
Warming stations across Michiana
Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend) Monday through Thursday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Martin Luther King...
Registration now open for Niles Frigid 5K
NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Frigid 5K Run and Walk is now open for registration. The run will take place on January 14, and registration will be allowed until 8:30 a.m. on race day. There are running and walking categories, with registration costing a total of $30 per person. Runners...
1 hurt in Cass County when vehicle slides off highway into another already stuck
Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday. Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Three Rivers man taken to hospital following crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle near the area of north US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office,. Tyriq Perryman, 22, of Three Rivers went off the road and the vehicle overturned, deputies said. Winter Weather...
Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
Sweet Thangs Café, Pizza and Bakery In Hartford Mourn The Loss of Owner
The community of Hartford has lost an amazing woman, as recently Sweet Thangs Café, Pizza and Bakery in Hartford had the unfortunate responsibility to inform their followers that one of their own, Elaine Johnson suddenly passed away:. It is with an overwhelmingly heavy heart that, as it circulates amongst...
