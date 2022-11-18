ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

abc57.com

Frigid temperatures followed by weekday warmup

South Bend and Michiana are finally getting a break from the snow and cloud cover that has plagued the area for the past few days. After 22+ inches of snowfall, temperatures are finally starting to warm up as the week starts. Skies will remain clear overnight and turn into mostly sunny skies the next day. Pleasant conditions will remain through Thanksgiving but will be interrupted by scattered PM showers into Friday. Saturday will see the rain dissipate, but clouds will remain.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

George Wilson Park to open early for limited-time tubing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to early-season snowfall, George Wilson Park will be open for tubing on Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Inflatable tubes will be available for purchase and the warming room will feature a fireplace and hot chocolate. Tubing hill hours will depend on weather and hill...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Make your own Christmas decorations with Santa in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is visiting Benton Harbor early this year!. “Fab Lab” is offering a one-stop workshop for ornaments this winter season on Dec. 1. Fab Lab is located inside Lake Michigan College’s Hanson Technology Center at 2755 E. Napier Ave. Attendees get to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Modern home on Lake Michigan has multiple decks

A two-story mid-century modern-style house with a view of Lake Michigan is next level. And the five-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,384-square-foot home is on the market. The house, built in 1992, rests at the end of a long private driveway through a wooded 8-acre lot at 7188 Blue Star Highway near Interstate 196 and Hagar Shore Road in Coloma. Coloma is about 11 miles north and east of Benton Harbor and about 17 miles south and east of South Haven. It's also a couple of hours from Chicago.
COLOMA, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
MLive

Man injured after truck strikes tree in Southwest Michigan

MASON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Missouri driver trying to avoid a crash on U.S. 12 was injured Friday when his truck pulling a camper went off the road and struck a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. when David Schrader, 50, was heading west on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Warming stations across Michiana

Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend) Monday through Thursday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Martin Luther King...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Registration now open for Niles Frigid 5K

NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Frigid 5K Run and Walk is now open for registration. The run will take place on January 14, and registration will be allowed until 8:30 a.m. on race day. There are running and walking categories, with registration costing a total of $30 per person. Runners...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway beginning November 21

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on Bremen Highway beginning Monday for concrete road repairs. Restrictions will be in place just south of Dragoon Trail starting at 9 a.m. North- and southbound traffic will be maintained. Left turn restrictions could be in place from Bremen Highway to...
BREMEN, IN

