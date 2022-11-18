South Bend and Michiana are finally getting a break from the snow and cloud cover that has plagued the area for the past few days. After 22+ inches of snowfall, temperatures are finally starting to warm up as the week starts. Skies will remain clear overnight and turn into mostly sunny skies the next day. Pleasant conditions will remain through Thanksgiving but will be interrupted by scattered PM showers into Friday. Saturday will see the rain dissipate, but clouds will remain.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO