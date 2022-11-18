ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln organizations provide meal kits for upcoming holiday meals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the third year in a row, a community outreach program came together to ease that burden by gathering donations for holiday dinner meal kits. Donations were gathered around Lincoln from Oct. 3rd to Nov. 19th, turkeys, pies and winter clothing were up for grabs.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

City hosts rent and utility assistance event Friday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday, November 18. The free event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 “O” St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE

