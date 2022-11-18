Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln organizations provide meal kits for upcoming holiday meals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the third year in a row, a community outreach program came together to ease that burden by gathering donations for holiday dinner meal kits. Donations were gathered around Lincoln from Oct. 3rd to Nov. 19th, turkeys, pies and winter clothing were up for grabs.
klkntv.com
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
1011now.com
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln event meant to help people apply for some pandemic financial assistance left hundreds stranded in the cold. Organizers met lines full of hundreds more people than expected, and desperation led to confusion, disappointment and even some jostling in the crowd. Around 1,000 residents came...
klkntv.com
Lincoln businesses partner up to collect warm clothing for the People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln businesses are teaming up to help the People’s City Mission collect warm clothing this holiday season. Items being accepted include socks, coats, blankets, gloves, hats, feet and hand warmers, thermals, sweaters, mittens and scarves. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 16th at the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Catholics distribute Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 150 families were given turkeys, hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving supplies on Friday morning. The Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln handed out the bags of food in an effort to reduce food insecurity in Nebraska.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
1011now.com
City hosts rent and utility assistance event Friday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance Event Friday, November 18. The free event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 “O” St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all
Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
klkntv.com
2,000 birds fill event center despite tough year with avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster Event Center was filled with caws and honks during the state poultry show. Over 2,000 chickens, geese, ducks and turkeys showed off their feathers this weekend. This was quite the change from this past spring, where previously no poultry events were allowed in...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed
Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained.
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
klkntv.com
“12 Days of Christmas” gifts will set you back a lot more this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bah-hum-bug!. Inflation hasn’t spared the prices of celebrating the Twelve Days of Christmas this holiday season. The cost of everything from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming will run you a record $45,000. That’s nearly an 11% leap from last...
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $500,000 to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation for international competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Equestrian Foundation received a $500,000 grant from the state as part of a sponsorship program for international competition. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act to help communities with COVID-19 recovery efforts. One of the programs that the Nebraska Legislature created...
klin.com
28 Dogs Taken From Home Near Malcom Receiving Care At Lincoln Shelter
28 dogs that were found living in unsanitary conditions at a home near Malcolm on Tuesday are now being cared for at the Capital Humane Society. Many of the dogs were covered in feces and urine with matted fur. The Humane Society says most of the dogs were confined to...
Douglas County Historical Society's annual garage sale begins
Would you like to own a piece of history? That might be a stretch but you can find all types of items at the Douglas County Historical Society's annual garage sale that official kicked off Thursday.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
Comments / 0