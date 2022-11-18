Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Fine fall weather continues as we move closer to Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Other than some occasional breezy conditions and a few fluctuations in our temperatures, our nice weather will carry through the weekend and into Thanksgiving. A weak system will bring a few light rain and snow showers to the White Mountains on Saturday evening, but that's...
KGUN 9
Breezy weekend before warming up next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought breezy and cool temperatures across southern Arizona that will continue through the rest of the weekend. Tucson will be in the high 60s and gradually increase to the high 70s throughout the week. Sierra Vista will start off in the mid 50s and gradually increase into the high 60s by next weekend.
