Updates: Brush fire closes Several roads in Mā’alaea
Maui County Officials are warning drivers that several road closures are occurring in the Kahalui area due to a large brush fire.
Vehicle accident in Ala Moana area closes roads
Honolulu Officials are asking drivers to avoid Makaloa St. and Poni St. due to a vehicle accident.
Midday Newscast: Parking rates at Honolulu’s airport to rise in January
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parking at Honolulu’s airport will get pricier next year. The state announced Thursday that the day rate (more than eight hours) will rise from $18 to $22 on Jan. 1. The 15-minute grace period and $3 charge for the first hour will remain the same. But...
HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week
HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
Maui's Piilani Highway re-opened following rock slide near Nuu Landing | Update
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A rock slide closed the Piilani Highway near Maui’s South Shore for about two and a half hours on Friday. The closure was put in place at mile marker 31 around 9:30 a.m., Maui County officials said. That is in the area of Nuu Landing.
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko
WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
Kapilina Beach Homes residents report water issues, one year since Red Hill fuel leak
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
Moanalua Rd. WB closed for vehicle accident
Honolulu Police Department Moanalua Rd. in the westbound direction has been closed for a vehicle accident.
Business Report: October unemployment rate
Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. The word kahawai means stream or river. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
Police inquiry closes Punchbowl St. makai direction
Honolulu Police Department said that Punchbowl St. in the makai direction after Vineyard Ave. has been shut down for a police investigation involving firearms.
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
Lanes blocked on H1 WB at Aiea Pedestrian Overpass
Honolulu County Officials are warning that there are H1 lane blockages due to a vehicle accident at the Aiea Pedestrian Overpass.
Multiple lanes on Moanalua freeway blocked
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has reported a crash on the Moanalua Freeway eastbound lanes, before Red Hill.
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
Lahaina Gateway welcomes new specialty retailers
The Lahaina Gateway shopping center has announced new and upcoming tenants, bringing more specialty retailers to the growing West Maui community starting this November through fall 2023. Coming soon to Lahaina Gateway, including first-to-Maui retailers are:. Blue Hawaii Spa & Reflexology – Opening its first location on Maui, this 739-square...
