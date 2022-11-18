ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

HNL Airport preps for Thanksgiving week

HONOLULU (KITV)- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and holiday travel is on people's minds. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has announced some measures to make your time at the airport a little easier, and safer. Security will be on high alert for thanksgiving week. “We work hand in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport

It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko

WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: October unemployment rate

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. The word kahawai means stream or river. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Our Kakaako is hosting Honolulu Night Market on Saturday with an emphasis on Hawaii's food system and culture. The event will be held on Keawe Street and Auahi Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is free for the public to attend. The event’s theme, “rooted,” focuses on the importance of supporting Hawaii’s food system and celebrating cultural diversity grounded in the values of our heritage, traditions, and place keeping.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
KAHULUI, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI
mauinow.com

Lahaina Gateway welcomes new specialty retailers

The Lahaina Gateway shopping center has announced new and upcoming tenants, bringing more specialty retailers to the growing West Maui community starting this November through fall 2023. Coming soon to Lahaina Gateway, including first-to-Maui retailers are:. Blue Hawaii Spa & Reflexology – Opening its first location on Maui, this 739-square...
LAHAINA, HI

