WHITNEY (HALLER) STRIPLING, SOFTBALL (2006-09) One of the top players in Georgia Tech softball annals who spearheaded one of the program’s greatest runs of success, Whitney Haller earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors three times (2006, 2007 and 2009) during her four-year career, and was a second-team choice in 2008. Along the way, the first baseman led the Yellow Jackets to four NCAA regional appearances, including a super regional berth as a senior in 2009 along with ACC Tournament and regular season titles. Tech averaged 45 wins during her career. Haller still holds Georgia Tech career record for home runs with 61, runs batted in with 228 and total bases with 514. Also among her honors were NFCA all-Southeast region honors three times at first base, ACC Rookie of the Year in 2006 and berths on the ACC all-tournament team in 2007 and 2009. A top student-athlete, Haller made the CoSIDA Academic all-district first team in 2007, 2008 and 2009, and was named an NFCA all-American scholar-athlete in 2007 and 2009. She also was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2009 and made the academic all-ACC team all four years. She was a President’s Scholar and graduated with a 3.91 GPA.

