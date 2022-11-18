Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Return to Athens for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate
Saturday, Nov. 26 · Noon ET · Athens, Ga. · Sanford Stadium. Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Tech Readies for No. 7 Pitt, Florida State Finale
THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (19-6, 12-4 ACC) will conclude its 2022 regular season with a pair of rematches this weekend, seeking vengeance at No. 7 Pitt (25-3, 15-1 ACC) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Pittsburgh before the finale on The Flats against Florida State (18-9, 10-6 ACC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium.
ramblinwreck.com
D’Amico and Moss Named CSC Academic All-District
GREENWOOD, Ind. – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball’s Bella D’Amico and Erin Moss have each been selected to the 2022 College Sports Communicators All-District Team for the East Coast Region, the CSC announced on Tuesday. The dynamic duo at the core of Tech’s 2022 unit is recognized for a combination of their academic excellence and on-court performance.
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
LB Charlie Thomas, DL Sylvain Yondjouen and RB Hassan Hall talk to media after practice ahead of their game at UGA. In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Coach Key Weekly Press Conference
Coach Key talks to media ahead of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate in Athens on Saturday. In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
ramblinwreck.com
Whitney (Haller) Stripling: Hall of Fame Class of 2022
WHITNEY (HALLER) STRIPLING, SOFTBALL (2006-09) One of the top players in Georgia Tech softball annals who spearheaded one of the program’s greatest runs of success, Whitney Haller earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors three times (2006, 2007 and 2009) during her four-year career, and was a second-team choice in 2008. Along the way, the first baseman led the Yellow Jackets to four NCAA regional appearances, including a super regional berth as a senior in 2009 along with ACC Tournament and regular season titles. Tech averaged 45 wins during her career. Haller still holds Georgia Tech career record for home runs with 61, runs batted in with 228 and total bases with 514. Also among her honors were NFCA all-Southeast region honors three times at first base, ACC Rookie of the Year in 2006 and berths on the ACC all-tournament team in 2007 and 2009. A top student-athlete, Haller made the CoSIDA Academic all-district first team in 2007, 2008 and 2009, and was named an NFCA all-American scholar-athlete in 2007 and 2009. She also was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2009 and made the academic all-ACC team all four years. She was a President’s Scholar and graduated with a 3.91 GPA.
Comments / 0