Massachusetts State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Eversource Prepares Rate Hike Request

Eversource customers in New Hampshire along with Connecticut and Massachusetts could be facing higher electric bills soon as the utility prepares a new rate contract for the Public Utilities Commission. Rates on the wholesale market jumped in August and they remain volatile as Eversource prepares to lock in rates. In August, electric rates increased by 60 percent and consumer advocacy officials say they expect higher rates by February. Eversource officials say they’re taking steps to mitigate the impact of the volatile market on customers so they’re paying as close to the true market as possible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites

As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Eversource files for increase in electric rates

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource has filed new electricity prices for customers in western Massachusetts with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. If approved, the new rates will go into effect on January 1 and last through June 30. The proposed Basic Service Rate would increase approximately six cents per...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic

Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

