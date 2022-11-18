Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalne.ws
Northern harriers are soaring over Massachusetts wetlands and fields, hunting and flying and preparing for winter
If you are running by a marsh or open field and see a mid-sized raptor with broad wings in a V shape, take note. The northern harrier is soaring over its hunting grounds. It has a hooked bill and a long, rounded tail. With its five-foot wing span, the northern harrier is busy at work in the sky, preparing for the winter.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
WCVB
Eversource seeking Massachusetts approval for 23% electric price increase
BOSTON — Eversource is asking Massachusetts regulators for approval to raise electricity rates starting on January 1. The utility said the typical customer would see a 23% increase to their bill. Eversource said it filed new electricity prices from power suppliers for customers in Eastern Massachusetts with the Massachusetts...
Assessed Value vs. Appraised Value for Massachusetts Homes
What's The Difference Between Assessed Value and Appraised Value For Massachusetts Properties?. It is easy to confuse valuation terminology when you are not part of the real estate industry. Sometimes they get interchanged with one another, which causes even more confusion.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: third-party supplier options for Eversource customers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource announced a new proposal to increase their rates in the new year. Under the plan, the company suggested people look for alternative options to make sure they’re getting the best deal. Eversource customers may be in for higher electric bills this winter as the...
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
thepulseofnh.com
Eversource Prepares Rate Hike Request
Eversource customers in New Hampshire along with Connecticut and Massachusetts could be facing higher electric bills soon as the utility prepares a new rate contract for the Public Utilities Commission. Rates on the wholesale market jumped in August and they remain volatile as Eversource prepares to lock in rates. In August, electric rates increased by 60 percent and consumer advocacy officials say they expect higher rates by February. Eversource officials say they’re taking steps to mitigate the impact of the volatile market on customers so they’re paying as close to the true market as possible.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
amherstindy.org
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource files for increase in electric rates
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource has filed new electricity prices for customers in western Massachusetts with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. If approved, the new rates will go into effect on January 1 and last through June 30. The proposed Basic Service Rate would increase approximately six cents per...
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties and even teens, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic
Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
Comments / 0