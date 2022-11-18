SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah teacher got a big assist from the Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV. Charla Andersen earned the title of MVE, or “Most Valuable Educator.”. Mrs. Andersen teaches fifth grade at Park Elementary School in Spanish Fork. This week, her class got a surprise visit from the Jazz Bear who showered Mrs. Andersen with a new Jazz jersey and $1,000. She said she’ll use the money to take her class on a fun field trip.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO