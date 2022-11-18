ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Carbon School District weekly update shines the spotlight on Helper Middle School

Helper Middle School is being highlighted on this week’s Carbon School District weekly update and Castle Country Radio was able to speak with Student Government Advisor, Mrs. Alisa Black and Principal Robert Bradley about what is taking place at the school. Student Government Elections always take place at the...
Spanish Fork elementary teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah teacher got a big assist from the Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV. Charla Andersen earned the title of MVE, or “Most Valuable Educator.”. Mrs. Andersen teaches fifth grade at Park Elementary School in Spanish Fork. This week, her class got a surprise visit from the Jazz Bear who showered Mrs. Andersen with a new Jazz jersey and $1,000. She said she’ll use the money to take her class on a fun field trip.
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
