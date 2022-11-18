Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon School District weekly update shines the spotlight on Helper Middle School
Helper Middle School is being highlighted on this week’s Carbon School District weekly update and Castle Country Radio was able to speak with Student Government Advisor, Mrs. Alisa Black and Principal Robert Bradley about what is taking place at the school. Student Government Elections always take place at the...
KSLTV
Spanish Fork elementary teacher named ‘Most Valuable Educator’
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah teacher got a big assist from the Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV. Charla Andersen earned the title of MVE, or “Most Valuable Educator.”. Mrs. Andersen teaches fifth grade at Park Elementary School in Spanish Fork. This week, her class got a surprise visit from the Jazz Bear who showered Mrs. Andersen with a new Jazz jersey and $1,000. She said she’ll use the money to take her class on a fun field trip.
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
‘Several flammable fuels’: Taylorsville man suffers second degree burns in propane explosion, ‘hand nearly severed’
A Taylorsville man, 49, is in critical condition after an explosion involving a portable propane heater, having had his hand nearly severed, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO).
Family of 7 displaced after house fire in Santaquin
A family of seven was displaced early Thursday morning after a garage fire triggered "several explosions" in Santaquin.
kjzz.com
Parolee who steals to fund his drug addiction wanted by Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of burglary and theft to feed his drug addiction, is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. A warrant has been issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for Cody Patrick Neff, 30, and Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find him.
Comments / 0