Emeryville, CA

calbears.com

Dwight Garner Passes Away

BERKELEY – Dwight Garner, a California football hero for his role in The Play, passed away from prostate cancer Friday at the age of 58. Garner etched his name in the memories of Cal football fans forever by making the third of five laterals in the kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted Cal to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland youth football team triumphs over adversity

A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season and is heading to national championsips next month in Florida. Their coach said it's not only their talents on the field that makes them successful, it's their grit in the face of adversity. He said the young players have dealt with gun violence. Two athletes share their stories.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses

San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

5 Victims Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

Five people, including three children ages 9 and under, who died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5,...
PITTSBURG, CA
Silicon Valley

In photos: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

(Left) Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a family portrait presented during her trial on November 10, 2022. Her father Christian was chief financial officer and third-ranked executive at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President George H.W. Bush. In a letter of support filed in court ahead of Holmes’ sentencing, Christian said Holmes grew up going to church, and loved to collect pebbles, leaves, acorns and bugs from a canal near the family’s home in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court, San Jose)
SAN JOSE, CA

