Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Related
Mark Fox After Cal's Loss to Southern: `I Think We Should Blame the Coach'
The Golden Bears fall to 0-4 for the first time since 1998.
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS playoff brackets, live updates (11/18/22)
The 2022 CIF North Coast Section high school football playoffs continue on Friday (November 18) with semifinals games across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. In the Division I/Open bracket, De La Salle faces Pittsburg in one semifinal and Clayton Valley Charter plays ...
calbears.com
Dwight Garner Passes Away
BERKELEY – Dwight Garner, a California football hero for his role in The Play, passed away from prostate cancer Friday at the age of 58. Garner etched his name in the memories of Cal football fans forever by making the third of five laterals in the kickoff return for a touchdown through the Stanford Band that lifted Cal to a win in the 1982 Big Game and is arguably the most iconic moment in college football history.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland youth football team triumphs over adversity
A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season and is heading to national championsips next month in Florida. Their coach said it's not only their talents on the field that makes them successful, it's their grit in the face of adversity. He said the young players have dealt with gun violence. Two athletes share their stories.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland youth football players overcoming adversity
A youth football team out of Oakland is enjoying a winning season. Next month they're headed to the national championships next month in Florida. Team members of the Oakland Dynamites say they have dealt with the trauma of gun violence. Now they have an opportunity to experience something beyond Oakland.
Lizzo buys flute at San Francisco store before Chase Center show
Lizzo's team initially contacted the local business for repair services on her "Sasha Flute" - the main flute used in her shows.
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California Monday
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the USGS said. As of Wednesday […]
sfbayview.com
Bigger than what you think: an interview into the mind of Oakland Hip Hop entrepreneur Con B
Con B is a name that is very well known in Bay Area Hip Hop circles: First, he rhymes, he rents out his studio to other artists, he does video production, and he manages artists, among other things. He is the embodiment of what it means to be a Black hustling entrepreneur in today’s arena of independent Hip Hop.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses
San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies following wreck in San Mateo Target parking lot
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A driver injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a San Mateo Target parking lot has died, authorities said on Thursday. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. "The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, but it's believed speed...
VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco
A driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers zig-zagged across lanes of traffic and arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
NBC Bay Area
5 Victims Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg
Five people, including three children ages 9 and under, who died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5,...
Silicon Valley
In photos: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes
(Left) Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a family portrait presented during her trial on November 10, 2022. Her father Christian was chief financial officer and third-ranked executive at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President George H.W. Bush. In a letter of support filed in court ahead of Holmes’ sentencing, Christian said Holmes grew up going to church, and loved to collect pebbles, leaves, acorns and bugs from a canal near the family’s home in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court, San Jose)
Comments / 0