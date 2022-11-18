Read full article on original website
Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist
One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
Updated 8 PM: Photo of armed bank robbery suspect on Martha’s Vineyard released
TISBURY – There was an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
Mass. woman faces charges after entering schools using fake names, wandering halls and filming
The Freetown mother of three says she didn’t plan the stunt, which aimed to test school security measures and spur change. A Freetown mother of three is facing charges for entering four public schools on Thursday using fake names and wandering the halls while taking video in an effort to shed light on what she deems as weak security measures.
Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts. In 1659, Puritans were forbidden from celebrating the holiday by a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The punishment for celebrating Christmas, according to this law, was five shillings. That’s the equivalent of $48. “Whosoever shall be found...
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools
A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Police: 3 RI troopers, cruisers hit by cars over past week
The Rhode Island State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after three separate incidents involving troopers over the past week.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
NBC 10 I-Team: Prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for cannabis company
(WJAR) — A prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for a Rhode Island cannabis company. The cultivator is now paying a hefty fine to the state. The Rhode Island grower won a competition in Massachusetts. That’s the problem. While cannabis is legal in Rhode Island and in...
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud
(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch ticket, 7 $100,000 prizes
Bay State lottery players were successful on Wednesday, with a $2 million scratch ticket won along with seven other $100,000 prizes. The $2 million prize was won from a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, which is the highest prize possible for that game. The winner purchased their ticket in Sterling from Appleton Market.
AUDIO: Former RISP Lt. Col. Philbin Previously Lied and Was “Giglioed,” Says Col. Manni
GoLocal has secured a copy of an audio recording in which then-Rhode Island State Police (RISP) Superintendent James Manni admits under oath that former RISP Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin was “Giglioed.”. A Giglio designation is often called a "Death Letter" or "Scarlet Letter" for a member of enforcement. “There...
