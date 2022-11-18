ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vineyardgazette.com

Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist

One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
capecod.com

Updated 8 PM: Photo of armed bank robbery suspect on Martha’s Vineyard released

TISBURY – There was an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.
WWLP 22News

Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts. In 1659, Puritans were forbidden from celebrating the holiday by a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The punishment for celebrating Christmas, according to this law, was five shillings. That’s the equivalent of $48. “Whosoever shall be found...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
1420 WBSM

Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
FREETOWN, MA
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
MALDEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud

(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
newbedfordguide.com

EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities

“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $2 million scratch ticket, 7 $100,000 prizes

Bay State lottery players were successful on Wednesday, with a $2 million scratch ticket won along with seven other $100,000 prizes. The $2 million prize was won from a “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket, which is the highest prize possible for that game. The winner purchased their ticket in Sterling from Appleton Market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

