Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com
EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship
Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
sports360az.com
Arizona Using “24 Minutes” to Move On From WSU Loss to Territorial Cup
Jedd Fisch usually has a 24-hour rule when it comes to processing games. After the Wildcats’ 31-20 loss to Washingotn State on Saturday, he moved the timeline up to 24 minutes as Arizona prepares for the Territorial Cup. After upsetting UCLA last week, the Wildcats had an opportunity for...
sports360az.com
Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State
Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Playoff Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 11 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 18 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Casteel defeats Cesar Chavez 70-30 Highland defeats Perry 57-22 Mesa defeats Corona...
Newly formed tackle football team wins first state football championship
A small Phoenix school is celebrating a huge win! Maryvale Preparatory Academy recently won the CAA State Football Championship.
globalazmedia.com
Here’s how the new White Castle location in Tempe will look
TEMPE, AZ — White Castle has officially broke ground in Tempe!. “Our first Arizona White Castle opened in the fall of 2019 in Scottsdale to crowds of cravers that have continued to today,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, in a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. “If anything, our debut into the 48thstate whetted even more appetites for sliders, with folks clamoring for another location. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of our Tempe restaurant.”
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Anonymous player wins $1.3 million at slot machine at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort
PHOENIX — One lucky player can say they’re a millionaire after hitting the best slot machine play of their life at an Arizona casino. The player, who has chosen to stay anonymous, won $1.31 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine jackpot at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, the casino announced Friday.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
azmarijuana.com
New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Arizona Today, Nov 16
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ at 13631 N 59th Ave. The dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. “We are excited to open...
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
northcentralnews.net
Planned Phoenix-area freeway closures this weekend, Nov 18–21
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) notes two planned freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, Nov. 18–21. — Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21) for construction. Expect Loop 202 (Red...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
AZFamily
Loop 303 west will close this weekend for construction in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There will only be one freeway closure this weekend in the Valley, but the Arizona Department of Transportation still recommends allowing for extra time and planning alternate routes if you live in that area. Loop 303 west will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant...
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
