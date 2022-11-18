ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
AECOM to help manage California High-Speed Rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced that a joint venture that includes AECOM has been selected to provide program management support for the much delayed California High-Speed Rail project. The rail project is currently under active construction and advanced design in California, US, along 171 miles between the cities...
LA County grants will help small businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Container Ports: Land Grab

Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments

Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to clear their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.It's part of the preparations for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.Business owners in the area say they have been affected by the city's near 62 percent rise in homelessness. Boutique Hotel Metropolitan owner, Nancy Downs said she doesn't feel safe for the first time in 25 years. "The homeless break our windows on a daily basis," said Downs. She said she's been a victim of multiple property crimes recently.The city will begin its sidewalk sweeps this weekend, while at the same time reaching out to the homeless offering various support services.While the cleanup is intended for the holiday festivities, to ensure everyone is safe, Downs said she hopes the outreach helps the homeless find shelter.The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 5.
