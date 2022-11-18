Read full article on original website
What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?
Cocktails being ordered to-go became normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. With restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries operating as usual, is the law still in effect n California?
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Monday
Southern California will see sunny and breezy conditions on Monday and the next several days, with a very warm Thanksgiving Day.
constructiontechnology.media
AECOM to help manage California High-Speed Rail project
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced that a joint venture that includes AECOM has been selected to provide program management support for the much delayed California High-Speed Rail project. The rail project is currently under active construction and advanced design in California, US, along 171 miles between the cities...
California elementary school to allow 'After School Satan Club'
The Satanic Temple's after school program has existed for around ten years and stresses that it aims to promote critical thinking, not conversion to Satanism.
Antelope Valley Press
LA County grants will help small businesses
The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
maritime-executive.com
Container Ports: Land Grab
Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments
Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to clear their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.It's part of the preparations for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.Business owners in the area say they have been affected by the city's near 62 percent rise in homelessness. Boutique Hotel Metropolitan owner, Nancy Downs said she doesn't feel safe for the first time in 25 years. "The homeless break our windows on a daily basis," said Downs. She said she's been a victim of multiple property crimes recently.The city will begin its sidewalk sweeps this weekend, while at the same time reaching out to the homeless offering various support services.While the cleanup is intended for the holiday festivities, to ensure everyone is safe, Downs said she hopes the outreach helps the homeless find shelter.The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 5.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
