KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Cameron teen injured in pickup crash
CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy 1500 driven by a 17-year-old Cameron girl was eastbound on Barwick Drive three miles east of Cameron. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle...
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
KCTV 5
Police need help finding missing 10-year-old Jayvan Scott
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing person/juvenile report has been issued for 10-year-old Jayvan Scott. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the missing report at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Scott is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. KCPD said he was last seen Saturday...
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside
A man who threatened to shoot if he didn't get his handgun back is charged with shooting another handgun into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside.
KMBC.com
Independence couple charged after their 2-month-old died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Jackson County prosecutors have charged the parents of a baby with child abuse after the 10-week-old died from malnutrition. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Austen M. Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah...
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
Parents charged in death of malnourished 10-week-old baby
The parents of a baby who died from severe malnutrition are charged in Jackson County Court in connection with the baby's death.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Kan. county to fund search of decades of police detective's cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor's office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit...
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
KCTV 5
Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.
KCTV 5
Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KC hit-and-run suspect shot at friends’ vehicle before Kansas arrest: officials
A 19-year-old Kansas City hit-and-run suspect is now accused of firing multiple times at a vehicle on a Linn County highway.
