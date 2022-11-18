ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Cameron teen injured in pickup crash

CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy 1500 driven by a 17-year-old Cameron girl was eastbound on Barwick Drive three miles east of Cameron. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police need help finding missing 10-year-old Jayvan Scott

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing person/juvenile report has been issued for 10-year-old Jayvan Scott. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the missing report at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Scott is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. KCPD said he was last seen Saturday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who walked out of KC hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a missing woman who never got transported from University Health back to her senior living center. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for Margorie Nell Tompkins, 74. She is 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at University Health at 24th Street and Holmes Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, purple coat and a blue medical mask.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
