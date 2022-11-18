ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Christmas Galleria to raise funds for accessible Russell Play Park

RUSSELL — A Christmas Galleria is seeking to raise funds for a new accessible play park in Russell. The community already has raised about $40,000 toward the $1 million project, which will replace equipment that has aged out in Memorial Park next to the fairgrounds. With fencing and accessories, the project will need closer to $1.5 million.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

The Center starts new Jail Program with help of state grant

The gap that has existed between people who are incarcerated and mental-health services is starting to close in central Kansas. The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, applied for and received a state grant that is funding the new Jail Program in the non-profit agency’s four-county service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County tours old JC Penney building ahead of HVAC install

The big transition continues to move forward. Wednesday morning, Barton County Commissioners met with county department heads inside the vacant JC Penney building located catty-corner from the Barton County Courthouse. The goal is to find a suitable workspace for county operations while a new HVAC system is installed in the 104-year-old courthouse.
KSN.com

Secret Spots: Sherman Street Emporium

The Sherman Street Emporium is a new Antique Boutique in downtown Hutchinson! With over a dozen local vendors, the shop is sure to have something for everyone. The boutique offers new and used clothes, holiday home decor, items for kids and more!. For more information about the new business, check...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Fuel Truck Hit by Train

A man was transported to a hospital after a fuel truck he was driving burst into flames when it was hit by a train. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Anthony Joseph Moshier of Hoisington was driving a 2022 Peterbilt fuel hauling straight truck headed north on 181st Street in Russell County. After stopping at a railroad crossing, he began moving forward and did not see a westbound Union Pacific train. The train struck the truck. The truck came to rest in the southwest corner of the crossing, where it caught fire and was destroyed.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Early Cold and Wheat Plant Damage

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 15, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the snowfall wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and exceptional drought is creeping towards our area again. It’s pretty grim. The six to ten-day outlook (November 22 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 24 to 30) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Below normal precipitation heading into the driest time of year isn’t promising.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor

The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
GREAT BEND, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Interstate Pursuit Ends Near Newton

A Texas man is in jail in McPherson while his female passenger is being held in Saline County after a high speed pursuit that ended near Newton. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the chase began Thursday afternoon around 2:30pm after a deputy stopped a BMW 328 with Texas plates near mile marker #247.
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood's Christkindl Market kicks off Christmas season Dec. 4

A round of frozen precipitation earlier this week served as a cold reminder: Christmas really is just around the corner. The city of Ellinwood will start the season early with its annual Christkindl Market on Dec. 4. Ellinwood Chamber Board Member Jennifer Klepper said there will be various festive activities beginning at 1 p.m. that Sunday.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

