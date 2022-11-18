Holiday festivities kick off the season in Irwin

Area residents braved temperatures in the 30s to ring in the holiday season during the Light Up Norwin event Thursday night in downtown Irwin.

Sponsored by the Norwin Rotary Club, the festivities included food, music and a tree-lighting ceremony.

A parade along Main Street featured about 70 units.

Kids were invited to reveal their Christmas wishes during a visit with Santa in the S&T Bank lobby.

Many stores were open in the evening to accommodate patrons looking for holiday gifts.