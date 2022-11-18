Read full article on original website
AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards
Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Explosive tirade from FIFA boss threatens to overshadow World Cup opener
The World Cup finally gets underway on Sunday after 12 years of questions and criticisms of the tournament being held in Qatar. But though kickoff for the opening match is just hours away, soccer itself is still being overshadowed by off-the-field matters.
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer’ at Dry World Cup in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup officially kicked off on Sunday, and fans in the stadium weren’t too pleased with the alcohol policy.
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
NBC Sports
Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?
The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Six goals appear to be the magic number — leading seven of the last 10...
Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Qatar and Ecuador kick off the FIFA World Cup 2022 and here you can find when the game kicks off and where you can watch it.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Idaho police provide updates in press conference one week after brutal university murders
Police in Moscow, Idaho, held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the quadruple fatal stabbing of University of Idaho students.
As a Hispanic American, I rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action
As a Hispanic American, I decided to live outside the race box and rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action. That’s real freedom.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dead at 49
Jason David Frank of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series, as well as an accomplished mixed-martial artist died at 49, according to his representative.
CNN drops producer over past praise of Hamas terrorists, quipping he was on '#TeamHitler'
CNN told Fox News Digital this week it was cutting ties with a freelance producer after a report found he had previously praised Hamas terrorists.
Coast Guard says four drown near Florida Keys after boat capsizes in failed migration attempt
A vessel carrying nearly two dozen migrants capsized about 50 miles off the coast of Florida on Sunday, leaving at least four people dead, the Coast Guard said.
Illinois head coach blasts refs after loss to No. 3 Michigan
No. 3 Michigan avoided an upset at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini, but Illinois head coach Bret Bielema thinks Michigan got some help from the refs.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
Idaho murders: Police have 'cleared' phone calls victims made on the night of stabbings
Police said Sunday that they have cleared multiple phone calls that two victims of a Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus made the night of the murders.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Driver in wrong-way Whittier crash released hours after arrest for allegedly slamming into sheriff's recruits
California police officials have released the wrong-way driver accused of plowing his SUV into a group of police recruits and staff earlier this week, citing the "extreme complexity" of the ongoing case.
