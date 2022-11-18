ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Related
The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
NBC Sports

Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?

The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Six goals appear to be the magic number — leading seven of the last 10...
