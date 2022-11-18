Read full article on original website
If Australia wants to mend relations with China, we must stop viewing it as the enemy | David Brophy
What is the point of calling for ‘stable’ relations with a country while we openly arm ourselves for war against it?
Opinion: In zero-Covid China, a different death toll emerges
"While I fully agree that China's hard-line approach to Covid-19 containment has saved lives, the policy's impacts are beginning to seem worse than the disease," writes Matthew Bossons in Shanghai.
South China city locks down district in ‘zero-COVID’ fight
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China’s...
Cina reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Caroline Ellison, one of the central figures behind FTX's collapse, previously tweeted that regularly using amphetamines made the 'non-medicated' life seem 'dumb'
Read the cryptic tweets about amphetamine use from Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's reported ex-girlfriend.
U.S. orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital due to "heightened risk of terrorist attacks"
Nigeria's police force said it was beefing up security as the United States ordered diplomats' families to leave the capital, Abuja, due to what the U.S. called a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks." The details of any threat were unknown but residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been...
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned
Chinese incursions across India’s west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Mainland China reports first Covid-related deaths since the Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down. All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions...
Beijing pushes back on FBI claims of Chinese ‘police stations’ in U.S.
China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating ‘police stations’ on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was “very concerned” about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing’s influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights...
Giant panda gifted by China dies in Taiwan zoo
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.
Guangzhou to build 250,000 quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise
BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is setting up makeshift hospitals and quarantine sites with capacity for nearly 250,000 beds for COVID-19 infections, officials said on Thursday, as cases across the country hit their highest level since April.
