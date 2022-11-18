ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

South China city locks down district in ‘zero-COVID’ fight

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing China’s...
NBC News

Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
BBC

North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
The Guardian

Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic

On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
ScienceBlog.com

Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned

Chinese incursions across India’s west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University...
CNBC

Mainland China reports first Covid-related deaths since the Shanghai lockdown

BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down. All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions...
NBC News

Giant panda gifted by China dies in Taiwan zoo

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China, died Saturday after a brief illness, the Taipei Zoo said. No cause of death was immediately given, but earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment.

