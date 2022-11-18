Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn Takes on the World Cup Tournament, Shotzi vs Baszler, and More
WWE is gearing up for Survivor Series War Games, and with just over a week to go tonight's episode of SmackDown will definitely have some carryover to the big event, though that's not all. SmackDown will also continue the World Cup Tournament, with two more first-round match-ups, though one is in question as Mustafa Ali is technically cleared to wrestle but is not nearly 100% and is sporting bandages around his ribs. As for War Games, Shotzi will be taking on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event, and tonight she will face Rousey's ally and friend in a match ahead of the Title match.
ComicBook
MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal
MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.
ComicBook
Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear
The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
ComicBook
AEW Crowns New TNT Champion at Full Gear
It was time for the much anticipated TNT Championship three way match between TNT Champion Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe, and it absolutely delivered. This was a power match and all three demonstrated just how powerful they are all throughout the match. Few people can throw around these three competitors other than these three, and at several points, they were all on their heels. Because of the three way stipulation, Wardlow didn't have to be pinned to lose his Title, and that's exactly what happened, as Joe took down Wardlow long enough to get the pin on Hobbs after Hobbs had just been powerbombed three different times, and that allowed Joe to become the new TNT Champion at Full Gear.
411mania.com
WWE News: Shield Dream Matches on WWE Playlist, Match Locally Advertised For Raw
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Shield dream matches that actually happened. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch five exciting Shield showdowns that really happened, featuring Evolution, The Wyatt Family and more.”. – PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shoots On Triple H Booking Tag Teams Better Than Vince McMahon
WWE commentator Corey Graves has discussed the differences in the booking of tag teams between Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H). The team recently beat the New Day’s record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions of all time, having held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles since July 2021.
ComicBook
AEW: Tony Khan Provides Injury Updates on Two Major Stars
AEW's Adam Cole and Adam "Hangman" Page are both currently out of action with concussions they suffered earlier this year and Tony Khan addressed both of them during the post-show media scrum following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Cole suffered his during a four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door back in June, prompting that match to quickly end. Page went down with one after taking a King Kong Lariat in an AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley back on Oct. 18, causing him to flip forward and land awkwardly on the side of his head. The timetable for both of their returns has been uncertain, especially with the severity of Cole's injury, but Khan remained optimistic about both men.
itrwrestling.com
Roman Reigns Not Advertised For 2023 WWE Premium Live Event
Currently reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE ship for well over two years. He returned from hiatus at the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view, lifting the Universal Championship mere days later at Payback, and holding onto it ever since. With this...
GCW issues apology after Chris Hamrick uses homophobic slur at event
GCW also made a donation to an LGBTQ advocacy group.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Recalls Triple H Pitching Main Roster WarGames Match To Vince McMahon
Former WWE writer and current SVP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has recalled a previous pitch to bring WarGames to Survivor Series. This year’s Survivor Series event will have a different feel to previous years’ events. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 tag bouts, two WarGames matches will take place on the November 26 show instead.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre: I Joined Forces With Sheamus Because We Want To Save Wrestling
Drew McIntyre says he has aligned with Sheamus because they want to save wrestling. McIntyre and Sheamus have been both friends and rivals on WWE programming over the years. They have battled it out on a number of occasions, but they joined forces on the November 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, when “The Scottish Warrior” helped Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes fight The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa).
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has a surprising fan in AEW
While members of AEW were sniping at her for being physically unable to defend her title as the current “real” AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa made one of her fairly routine appearances at Busted Open Radio and, when asked about which wrestler won the week, she gave an answer that will make NXT fans very happy indeed, as transcribed by Fightful.
tjrwrestling.net
Semi Finals For WWE World Cup Set After SmackDown
Following SmackDown in Hartford, two more WWE Superstars have advanced to the semi-finals of the company’s World Cup. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be holding a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
Is England vs Iran on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
England take on Iran on Monday as both sides begin their 2022 World Cup campaigns in Qatar.England will naturally be favourites for this Group B tie, though anything can happen in competions like this, and a draw or loss for the Three Lions here would hardly mark their first misstep at the first hurdle of a World Cup.That said, Gareth Southgate’s team began their last bid for a world championship with a victory over Tunisia four years ago, and the former England midfielder will hope for similar success against Iran.The two nations are joined by USA and Wales in...
Comments / 0