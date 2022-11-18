Read full article on original website
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
The Walking Dead Fans Love Daryl's Iconic Moment in Series Finale
The series finale of The Walking Dead aired Sunday night on AMC and AMC+, bringing to a conclusion the popular series after 11 seasons. The finale had a lot of important moments over as it resolved the stories of several major characters as well as set the stage for the various spinoffs set within The Walking Dead universe that are coming up. However, there is one moment that fans have very excited, something that brings a very full circle moment to the series.
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
The Walking Dead Finale Director on Carol's Ending (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." The end of The Walking Dead is not the end for Carol Peletier. It is not the end for actress Melissa McBride. And it is not the end for "Caryl," the enduring relationship between best friends Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus). In September 2020, AMC announced that Reedus and McBride would lead the Daryl & Carol spin-off focused on the two fan-favorite characters, continuing their stories after The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season. But Daryl and Carol were not destined to ride off into the sunset together — at least, not yet.
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
How The Walking Dead Ends in Final Episode
Warning: do not read this story until you've watched The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." On Sunday night, The Walking Dead ended just as it started: with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) searching for his family in the zombie apocalypse. Before an epilogue revealed what came after Rick's fateful helicopter flight in Lincoln's last episode of the show, Sunday's series-ender spent most of its final 64 minutes wrapping up eleven seasons of the AMC zombie drama. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead focused on the remaining survivors' last stand against the Commonwealth, pitting them against the living and the dead. In the end, almost everyone made it out of The Walking Dead's final episode alive.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko
My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
Daryl Dixon Director Teases Norman Reedus' Walking Dead Spinoff (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." "Sometimes I think we're just surviving one fight to the next," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) once told best friend Carol (Melissa McBride) on The Walking Dead. When Carol proposed they take Daryl's bike and "go out on the road, head out west," Daryl suggested New Mexico. What's in the post-apocalyptic Land of Enchantment? It was about what's not. "No more fighting," Daryl explained. "Just get on the bike and go. See who's left." In the end, Daryl may have done just that on Sunday night's series finale of The Walking Dead.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 8 Promo: Watch
Rick and Morty has officially returned from its hiatus for Season 6's final string of episodes, and the series is giving fans the first look at what's coming next with the trailer for Episode 8! The Adult Swim animated series kicked off this new season with a greater attention to the overall series continuity, and had even been tying its episodic adventures together through notable character threads. But with the newest episode of the series throwing much of that out the window, once again there is no real way to guess what could be coming next in any particular episode.
The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Returns in the Series Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Sunday's final episode of The Walking Dead ends with an answer to the question plaguing fans for years: does Rick Grimes return? At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced they would reunite for the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. Originally planned as a Rick movie trilogy, the new series will reveal what happened to Rick after he was taken away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." It will also answer what became of Michonne, whose exit in the Season 10 episode "What We Become" saw her heading north in search of Rick.
The Walking Dead Director Breaks Down Series Finale Epilogue (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale. "We're the ones who live." With those words in Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) revealed the secret saying shared by her parents: Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). In "Try," the Season 5 episode of The Walking Dead written by now-showrunner Angela Kang, the line originates with Rick. After first arriving at the Alexandria Safe-Zone, Rick declares of his tried-and-tested group of zombie apocalypse survivors: "We know what needs to be done and we do it. We're the ones who live."
Jason Momoa's New Movie Rises Through Netflix Ranks
Jason Momoa's Aquaman sequel isn't hitting theaters until next year, but fans of his do have a new movie to watch in the meantime. The actor stars in a new Netflix original film called Slumberland, from Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence. The fantasy adventure was released on Netflix this past weekend and many of the streaming service's subscribers have already tuned in to check it out.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Major Villain
Rick and Morty Season 6 has been a big hit with fans thus far for how much it has been paying attention to the overall serialization in the rest of the series, and while the latest episode is a far cry from the rest of the season, there's still a pretty big callback with the return of one of Season 4's major villains! The first half of the season shook things up quite a bit for Rick and the Smith Family as they had been working without portals, but it already seems like that limiter has been ripped off in the final episodes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
The Walking Dead Finale Sets up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Si vis pacem, para bellum: "If you want peace, prepare for war." Sunday night's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," saw enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) do just that. As the survivors fought to take back the Commonwealth from Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army and an invading walker horde, and with General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) leading the revolt, Maggie and Negan splintered from the group to assassinate the child-shooting politician. Using an army rifle, Maggie planned to pull the trigger on Governor Milton and avenge the gunned-down — but still alive — Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Doctor Who Confirms New Companion for Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor
The BBC has officially confirmed who will be the new companion for Doctor Who's upcoming 15th Doctor, set to be played by Ncuti Gatwa, revealing that Millie Gibson will join him on the TARDIS in 2023. Best known for appearing in the hit UK series Coronation Street, Gibson will take on the role of Ruby Sunday in the series. It's unclear exactly when Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will make their official debut as their characters, especially since the recent special episode of the show had Jodie Whittaker's Doctor surprise regenerate into none other than David Tennant, a plot thread that will be explored across three more specials before the pair begin their new run on the character.
