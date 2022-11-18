Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
Davion Mitchell on his Kings struggles defensively despite Sacramento’s six straight wins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell agrees with head coach Mike Brown about the defensive lapses with his team during Sunday’s 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons, his observations of the six game win streak and learning to close out games.
Anthony Davis, looking to fill 'void,' scores 30 again as Lakers win 3rd straight
Trying to "fill that void" left by LeBron James' absence, Anthony Davis on Sunday scored 30 points for the third game in a row, which corresponded with a third straight win by the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Third straight double-double
Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets. Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.
Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Heads to locker room
Conley appeared to have suffered a left knee injury and was taken to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley went down and was holding his left knee in what appeared to be a hyperextension, but the veteran floor general managed to walk off the court in his own power. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the game, and if that's not the case, then Collin Sexton and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be in line to see more minutes.
CBS Sports
Jaylen Brown clarifies tweet on Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return
Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Won't play Thursday
Darrisaw (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Patriots, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Darrisaw sustained his second concussion in as many weeks during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and the Vikings will exercise caution with a short week ahead of the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup against New England. Blake Brandel will likely see increased playing time against the Patriots, while Darrisaw's next chance to suit up will be Dec. 4 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Finds end zone in Week 11 loss
Mooney caught four of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta. Mooney capped Chicago's first possession with a 16-yard touchdown catch. He got behind his defender deep downfield on the next drive, but Justin Fields overthrew the speedy wide receiver. Chicago went with a run-heavy approach the rest of the way, and Mooney actually finished with team-high totals in targets and catches. Fields hurt his non-throwing shoulder late in the game, but even if the starting quarterback plays in Week 12 against the Jets, Mooney will be tough to trust against standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
Comments / 0