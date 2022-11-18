ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California

By Joe Fisher
 3 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Four dams along the Klamath River near the border between Oregon and California are set to be demolished in hopes of boosting wildlife populations.

A project to remove four dams on the Klamath River was federally approved, clearing the way for the biggest dam demolition in U.S. history. Photo by Matt Baun/USFWS.

Approval from the U.S. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission cleared the last hurdle en route to removing the dams. The commission on Thursday unanimously approved the project, which will cost an estimated $500 million to complete, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The dams are being removed in an effort to restore Chinook salmon and endangered Coho salmon populations, which make their way down the river from the Pacific Ocean.

Native tribes have been among the biggest supporters of the project.

"The Klamath salmon are coming home," Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok tribe, said in a statement. "The people have earned this victory and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time."

The dams have the capacity of generating enough electricity to power an estimated 70,000 homes. They are licensed to Portland-based energy company PacifiCorp. The company will be allowed to surrender its licenses as the project takes place.

The first dam removal is expected to begin in 2024. They were constructed between 1916 and 1962. Their construction greatly restricted the ability of salmon to openly traverse the river, cutting their course nearly in half. The river basin is about 14,000 square miles.

"Today's victory was well earned by the thousands of people who fought for clean water, healthy fisheries, and environmental justice for Klamath River communities," said Karuk Chairman Russell Attebery in a statement .

Comments / 6

Scooby Doo
3d ago

Im all for fish and wildlife, but people need water & Electricity first, especially with the greater demand on our grid do to idolibatard policies which overload the grid without a clue on how to supply the demand, this is Bidenology!

Sandy Tmobile
3d ago

the dams have nothing to do with helping wild life what it will do is creat Gost Towns threw Oregon with no water as with no water held back under ground water won't be feed off streams and that will dry out well water for ranches, homes and yes take city water away. we pay taxes for year's on these days so what we going to get our money back.. who will make sure we pay no taxes on such dams anymore who does state the problem with things as wild life as for hunting bis open and with no fish hatchery going on for many years has anyone made sure we're not taxed on that or we just still screwed by Indian people still free loading off us. we really need a vote to take there free large income away.

Dale
3d ago

yeah because screw the people who need power or water. the fish that the tribe catch and make money off of are more important.

