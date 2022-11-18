Former COC Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Harlan Perlman Dies

Harlan Perlman, former assistant coach for College of the Canyons (COC) Women’s Basketball, has died.

On Tuesday, COC announced Perlman had passed away. He served as a top assistant coach at the Santa Clarita college for 27 seasons.

“The entire College of the Canyons athletic department mourns the loss of Coach Perlman,” said COC Sports Information Director Jesse Muñoz. “His accomplishments as a coach and educator, which were many, pale in comparison to his reputation as a tremendous person.”

Perlman retired from coaching in 2019. He was called the ‘heart and soul’ of COC’s athletic program by former head women’s basketball coach Greg Herrik.

Perlman recruited and trained three California Community College Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame players.

He was the first assistant coach to be inducted into the CCCWBCA Hall of Fame.

His selection for the honor was announced in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed until March 2022 due to the pandemic.

Perlman took on many roles at COC, serving as a recruiter and academic advisor. He also played a part in game preparation.

He taught classes in the college’s School of Kinesiology, Physical Education and Athletics.

The educator had formerly worked at Hart High School as Boys’ Varsity Assistant and Head Junior Varsity coach.

He taught at Learning Post Academy , an alternative education program in the William S. Hart Union High School District. Perlman earned the “Teacher of the Year” award at the school in 2003.

The coach attended UCLA, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s in History in 1976. He earned his Master’s in Physical Education from Azusa Pacific University in 1997, over 20 years after graduating from UCLA.

Perlman is survived by his wife.

“We wish to express our most sincere condolences to Harlan’s family and many friends, former colleagues, students and players,” Muños said. “He will truly be missed.”

Funeral services for Perlman are set to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Groman Eden Mortuary.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .