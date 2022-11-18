ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AFP

World Cup chiefs ban beer sales as Ronaldo jets in

World Cup chiefs on Friday banned beer sales around stadiums in a stunning u-turn just two days before kickoff as Cristiano Ronaldo prepared to jet in to Qatar. "A decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement.
Daily Mail

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, 28, opens up on his 'wild, crazy, bananas' rise to the World Cup setup in Qatar... with the Arsenal stopper only focusing on a soccer career when he turned 16!

Matt Turner's sudden rise from playing soccer for the first time at 16 to being the number one goalkeeper for the US Men's National Team at the World Cup is inspirational - if not outright amazing. The Arsenal keeper was just a third string goalkeeper with the New England Revolution...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador prediction: How will World Cup’s opening fixture play out?

Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday.Both sides will see the game as a massive opportunity to pick up a victory in a tough-looking group which also contains Netherlands and Senegal.The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Qatar’s abuse of the migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure over the past decade so that the World Cup could go ahead, on top of concerns around the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans in a conservative Islamic nation where male homosexuality is still illegal.Both Fifa and Qatari organisers will be hoping...
The Independent

Is Senegal vs Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Netherlands return to the World Cup stage on Monday, eight years since their last appearance at a finals having failed to qualify in Russia.Prior to that they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there will be plenty of expectation and optimism in the nation that they can return to prominence and go far this time around.Opponents Senegal come into the World Cup 2022 on the back of dreadful news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament, after he scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and...
