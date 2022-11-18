ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers non-tender Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent

Cody Bellinger, a 27-year-old outfielder who was an MVP as recently as 2019, was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, a somewhat expected move that nonetheless encapsulates his precipitous downfall offensively. Bellinger was due to make something in the neighborhood of $18 million in 2023, which would have...
Los Angeles Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Twins

TheLos Angeles Angelsacquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo, the team announced on Friday. After three years with the New York Yankees, Urshela was traded along with Gary Sanchez to Minnesota before last season. Urshela, 31, slashed .285/.338/.429 with 13 home runs...
49ers vs. Cardinals: 'Monday Night Football' betting odds, picks, tips

Week 11 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with theArizona Cardinalsplaying theSan Francisco 49ers(-8, 43.5) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (ESPN, 8:15 ET). After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity this week to wager on professional football. So which plays do our analysts like the most?
