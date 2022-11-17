ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor Picks series: what Reviewed editors are getting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

By Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
 3 days ago
From the perfect Christmas gifts to big-ticket items they've had their eye on all year, our editors know these products have the best discounts.

The biggest shopping extravaganza of the year is here: Black Friday is this Friday, November 25, followed by Cyber Monday on Monday, November 28 . Like the rest of us, the editors here at Reviewed have their own holiday wish lists—and they’re about to tell you exactly what they’re looking to snag come Black Friday.

From the perfect Christmas gifts to big-ticket items they’ve had their eye on all year, our editors know that these products have the best discounts this holiday season—and you have to take advantage before the weekend is up.

1. An AncestryDNA kit

Editor picks: AncestoryDNA kit AncestryDNA/Reviewed

Managing Editor of Partner Content Kate Ellsworth will grab an AncestryDNA kit as a Christmas gift for her father. "He was adopted when he was six, so he doesn't know anything about his biological makeup. He wants to know where his ancestors are from and what his true ethnicity is. It's usually on sale for a great price during Black Friday!" she said.

Kate is right: With the largest database, the greatest detail on heritage and the ability to personally research and build your family tree, AncestryDNA is the best DNA kit we've tested .

2. Bookshop gift cards

Editor picks: Bookshop Bookshop/Reviewed

"I'll be buying digital Bookshop gift cards for the people I won't see in person," says Madison Durham, Senior Staff Writer of Partner Content. "They can affiliate their purchase with a local bookstore of their choice, and as someone who gives books every year but doesn't want to order from a bunch of different places, it's a great way to let people choose their own adventure (and support their local bookshops)."

Book-lovers, rejoice: This is a great holiday gift that not only makes your favorite book-lover happy but gives back to the local community as well. You can send them with a personalized message and choose the dollar amount up to an incredible $1,000. Bookshop gift cards also never expire.

3. Melissa & Doug 28-Piece Ice Cream Counter

Editor picks: Melissa and Doug Ice Cream Counter Amazon/Reviewed

This one's for the parents, aunts, uncles and anyone with a kid in their life. "The Melissa and Doug Wooden Ice Cream Counter is an all-time hall of fame toy and a slam-dunk if you have any little ones on your shopping list this year," says Jennifer Beaudry, Managing Editor of Commerce.

"I’ve bought this for my own kids (they loved it), for friends’ kids, for neighbors’ kids. It’s my go-to for kids under five, but plenty of older kids (and their parents) will find themselves drawn to the well-made pieces and irresistible, tactic thrill of putting together the ice cream cone of your dreams, topping included. At more than 50% off, this is such a bargain I might buy two, just so I’m ready the next time."

4. A Thermapen

Editor picks: Thermapen Thermaworks/Reviewed

Kate also has her eye on a Thermapen , courtesy of her mother-in-law. “My mother-in-law told me I have to find her a Thermapen. We bought her one last Christmas because it's my favorite kitchen tool of all time. She wants to buy one for her daughter-in-law because she keeps stealing it!”

The Thermapen gives you highly-accurate, nearly one-second readings, intuitively turns on and off depending on placement, is waterproof and uses antimicrobial silver ion tech to reduce microbial growth. All in all, it’s a great tool to have in the kitchen.

5. Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

Editor's picks: Sony WH-1000XM4 Amazon/Reviewed

"I've had the same set of wired headphones for about seven years," Editor James Aitchison says (rather sadly). "Unfortunately, the pleather is starting to shred and scatter like dandruff on my shoulders. I'm also due a phone upgrade soon so I doubt I'll have access to a headphone jack much longer. With that in mind, this might be the year I finally upgrade to the Sony WH-1000XM4 ( or 5 if I'm feeling flush)."

These noise-canceling headphones have up to 30-hour battery life, touch sensor controls with which you can activate voice assistant and answer phone calls and detection that pauses playback when headphones are removed.

6. Apple AirPods Pro 2

Editor's picks: Apple Airpods 2 Amazon/Reviewed

Séamus Bellamy, Senior Editor of Electronics, is more of an Apple AirPods Pro guy himself. "My wife left her headphones in Canada on a trip last month and has taken my AirPods Pro hostage. I'll be looking to pick up a set of AirPods Pro 2 ," he says.

AirPods Pro are still one of the most popular tech accessories to gift and buy for oneself so it's no doubt sales spike during Black Friday. With excellent sound quality, wireless capabilities and an easy-to-store charging case, it's a great gift choice all around.

7. A 7-inch Santoku knife

Editor's picks: Santoku knife Kamikoto/Reviewed

Parenting Editor Anna Lane has her eye on a Japanese knife. "My stepdad wants a great knife for Christmas, so I’m going to get him the classic 7-inch Santoku knife from Kamikoto. My professional chef husband uses only their knives and they are truly fantastic. They’re having an early Black Friday sale on knife sets right now, but I’m hoping they do a sale on single knives as well!"

The razor-sharp knife boasts a handmade steel blade and comes in an ash wood storage box. The non-slip handle is sized so that your hand is kept from touching the blade.

8. Lures and fishing line

Editor's picks: Fishing line Dick's Sporting Goods/Reviewed

"I'm also hunting for stocking stuffers under $25 for my husband," says Kate. "He loves fishing, so I'll hunt for lures and fishing line on sale at Dick's. I'm hoping for a nice buy-one-get-one situation."

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

