SFGate
House Speaker Pelosi To Attend Giving Thanks On Golden Gate Block Party
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to join San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Tuesday's Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Block Party, hosted by the St. Anthony Foundation from noon-2 p.m. on the Golden Gate Greenway at 150 Golden Gate Avenue near Jones Street in San Francisco. Breed is expected...
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Why some Americans don’t celebrate Thanksgiving
For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family. However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial, as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes back to when the first feast was held. In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation, the period of history in America is frequently white-washed, which leads some Americans to ignore, or condemn, the holiday. Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a “national day of mourning”Like Columbus Day, the holiday is viewed by many...
Rep. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House race
Rep. Mary Peltola, the first native Alaskan to serve in Congress, has won re-election, beating former state governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for The Last Frontier's sole House seat.
SFGate
GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general sues to reverse results
PHOENIX - Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Arizona, on Tuesday sued his Democratic opponent and a wide range of state and county officials in a bid to block certification of his loss and force them to declare him the winner in the Nov. 8 contest. His...
SFGate
Reform-Minded Attorney Pamela Price Declares Victory In District Attorney Race
Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and more than 227,000 raw votes. County prosecutor Terry Wiley finished with just under 47 percent. County...
