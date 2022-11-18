Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Texas Southern's Head Coach Clarence McKinney Will Return For 2023
Texas Southern expected to return as the head football coach for the 2023 season.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win
Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond. That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
WacoTrib.com
Injuries force lots of lineup shuffling for Collen's Bears
Before the season ever tipped, Baylor women’s basketball fans were curious to see what the team’s revamped lineup might look like. What they wouldn’t have expected, however, is a new-look rotation for every single game. The 17th-ranked Bears have been hit hard by injuries in the season’s...
The Wild Wild SWAC West Race | Week 12
Prairie View, Southern, Texas Southern, and Alcorn State are still in the SWAC West divisional race in Week 12.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Spoils Texas Southern’s SWAC Title Hopes With 21-Point Fourth Quarter Comeback in 24-20 Win
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Faced with the end of their season after 60 minutes, Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 SWAC) gave a preview of things to come as they rallied from down 17 in the fourth to stun Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) 24-20 and ruin their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title hopes in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, November 19.
KTRE
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
thekatynews.com
Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs
At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team
Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
WacoTrib.com
Emotional Virginia hands No. 5 Baylor its first loss, 86-79
LAS VEGAS — No. 5 Baylor entered the Continental Tire Main Event to see how it stacks up against Top 25 competition. The Bears witnessed an eyeful of 3-pointers by No. 16 Virginia on Friday night. The Cavaliers buried eight of 12 3-pointers in the second half as they...
Community Impact Houston
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
WacoTrib.com
Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10
MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night. Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40,...
WacoTrib.com
West picks up some payback in climbing over Mt. Vernon, 27-14
FORNEY — The West Trojans finally completed the climb over Mount Vernon. Behind another strong defensive performance, the Trojans grabbed the win, 27-14, over the Tigers in the Class 3A Division I area round of playoffs Friday night in Forney. Mt. Vernon had ended West’s season in the playoffs...
fox26houston.com
Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar
HOUSTON - The desperate search continues in the Houston Heights area for 26-year-old Delano Burkes. According to Houston police, Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar near the 1200 Block of West 20th Street around 1 a.m. Family and friends tell FOX 26 Burkes had been bar hopping with two close friends along West 20th Street on Saturday night.
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
coveleaderpress.com
Lady Dawgs pull off last-second win against Waco
On Tuesday night, the Lady Dawgs hosted the Lady Waco Lions. With this being the Lady Dawgs’ first home game of the season, they were looking to make an impact and fast. For the majority of the game. the Dawgs had the lead and weren’t making too many mistakes. But the Lions were not going to roll over and give up without a fight, though. The Lions came back from a 13-point deficit and took a 3-point lead with under a minute left.
fox26houston.com
Family friendly mural event planned for the weekend
The artist behind the iconic mural displaying Isiah Carey's likeness is back! Lee Washington has the details about a family-friendly event happening in Houston.
Comments / 0