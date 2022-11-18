Read full article on original website
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
The Oakland Press
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
The Oakland Press
Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions
Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Driving too fast on snowy roads to blame after semi overturns on US-23
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck overturned on US-23 in Livingston County because a driver was going too fast on icy and snowy roads early Friday, police said. The truck, which was carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch, flipped near Fausett Road in Tyrone Township, south of Fenton. No other vehicles were involved, and no one was hurt.
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
'It's a mess': Slick roads plague morning commute in Metro Detroit as fatal crash shuts down major freeway for hours
One person is dead after a vehicle lost control and flipped over on a major freeway in downtown Detroit as icy roads and dangerous driving conditions plague the metro area Friday morning.
21-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Detroit. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on I-75 near I-96.
HometownLife.com
Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County
Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
Slick roadways cause multiple crashes, traffic mess on I-94 in Macomb County
Multiple crashes due to slippery road conditions on I-94 in Macomb County have created significant back ups and travel headaches for drivers on their Wednesday morning commute.
The Oakland Press
Woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook coach Ben Jones
Sentencing was handed down recently to a Huntington Woods woman for a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach. Wendy Bass, 56, made a deal with prosecutors last month, pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death that ended the life of Benjamin Jones, 30, of Royal Oak on Aug. 19. 2020. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
Investigators believe icy conditions, alcohol were factors in fatal Pontiac motorcycle crash
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Miner of Pontiac was driving his 2016 Yamaha eastbound on Montcalm near Glenwood just before 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of the bike, hit the curb and was ejected.
ecowatch.com
Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit
You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
WNEM
Flint woman’s diagnoses illustrate staggering statistic for Black women
Positive Results Downtown Saginaw tells hosting Holidays in the heart of the city, we hear from President Ruth Ann Knapp about what you can expect. Here are the top stories we're following today. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 17. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
