ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.

Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions

Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driving too fast on snowy roads to blame after semi overturns on US-23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck overturned on US-23 in Livingston County because a driver was going too fast on icy and snowy roads early Friday, police said. The truck, which was carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch, flipped near Fausett Road in Tyrone Township, south of Fenton. No other vehicles were involved, and no one was hurt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County

Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook coach Ben Jones

Sentencing was handed down recently to a Huntington Woods woman for a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach. Wendy Bass, 56, made a deal with prosecutors last month, pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death that ended the life of Benjamin Jones, 30, of Royal Oak on Aug. 19. 2020. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
HUNTINGTON WOODS, MI
MLive

Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ecowatch.com

Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit

You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy