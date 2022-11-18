Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff
BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.
knau.org
Navajo Nation reports 45 communities with high COVID transmission
Forty-five communities on the Navajo Nation have reported high transmission of COVID-19. That’s based on case counts from the first two full weeks of November and include Ganado, Kayenta, Chinle and other areas. The tribe last week reported 417 new known cases and two deaths related to the virus.
AZFamily
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
tribunenewsnow.com
Show man killed in White Mountain Lake
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive. When law enforcement arrived on scene they located a deceased man identified as Andres...
AZFamily
Transgender Day of Remembrance solemnly observed on Nov. 20, in light of Club Q tragedy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Transgender Day of Remembrance is celebrated annually on Nov. 20 in honor of transgender individuals who died in acts of anti-trans violence. It is now observed globally by LGBTQ+ community members and allies alike as violence and discrimination continue against transgender individuals. In Phoenix, Kobalt Bar...
AZFamily
Temperatures warm up for the holiday week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We have a very nice week ahead of us, with dry and quiet conditions expected. Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Today we reached 72 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the trend throughout the month of November, with only one day jumping above average.
