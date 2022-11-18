Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'
HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
Fairfield students push for Muslim holidays to be added to school calendar throughout district
Students throughout the Fairfield School District asked the Board of Education to add Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to the school calendar.
Eyewitness News
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that. They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.
Eyewitness News
Noose discovered in RHAM High School locker room
HEBRON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Superintendent for Regional School District 8, Colin McNamara, said a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in the boys locker room on Saturday. The staff member immediately removed it and alerted school administration. The district reached out to the Hebron Police...
NBC Connecticut
Volunteers Package, Deliver Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals to Conn. Families
It was all hands on deck on Saturday morning in Farmington where volunteers packaged and delivered hundreds of meals for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving. "It just feels great to help others, especially during Thanksgiving when the whole point is to help others," said Logan, of Avon. That's been the...
Eyewitness News
Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
Eyewitness News
CCSU students hold protest over film they say could harm trans community
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Eversource customers could pay about $85 more on their monthly bill if the company’s proposed rate hikes are approved. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ski resorts preparing for winter. Updated: 10 hours ago. 2 Jewish holidays removed from...
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Comments / 0