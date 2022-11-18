ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'

HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help. Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that. They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Safety tips for cooking on Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As you get ready to gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving, there are some safety tips to keep in mind. Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for house fires during cooking. When you are picking up your turkey and you are thinking about...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
CANTON, CT

